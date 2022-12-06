ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

lasvegastribune.net

Jill Tolles named Guinn Center Executive Director( Congrats 🎉)

RENO, Nev. – The Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research and policy center, announced that it has named Jill Tolles as the Executive Director. Tolles’ term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. “Given Jill’s extensive background and her impeccable understanding of the importance of policy, I am excited that...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Central Nevada Health District Now Established

Rural communities in Nevada will soon have their own Health District. The creation of the Central Nevada Health District and Central Nevada Health District Board of Health was approved by the State of Nevada Board of Health on December 2, 2022, in accordance with NRS 439.370. This is the third...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Local man selected to receive new smile

Just in time for the season of giving, the doctors at Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeryselected Kyle Fox, 35, of Reno, out of over 530 local applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation that will replace his missing and broken teeth with a brand-new custom-made prosthesis. The father...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Holds Groundbreaking at Damonte Ranch

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to announce its third Freestanding Emergency Department. CEO Alan Olive called it an investment in the community, and said it will fill geographical gaps in healthcare that he and his family have experienced. “I raise my family here in...
RENO, NV
2news.com

New Subsidized Student Housing Taking Shape in Carson

Carson City residents might know Friends in Service Helping, or "FISH," for their thrift shop and food bank, but a new project, with big long-term goals, is finally taking shape on Carson's main drag. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing, to help adults who...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

EDAWN attracts nearly 3,000 high paying jobs in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) helped attract 2,964 new jobs to northern Nevada in 2022 with an average yearly income of about $68,000. Based on this information the combined boost to the local economy in wages alone is about $200 million a year.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Holiday With a Hero Program at Bodine's Casino

Wondering how you can help Carson City children in need this holiday season? Well, all you have to do is eat!. Holiday with a Hero is at Bodines Casino on Saturday, December 10, from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Heroes from the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Carson City Fire...
CARSON CITY, NV
leisuregrouptravel.com

Reno Nevada Offers More To Do Than Casino Thrills

A world-class automobile museum and other things to do in Reno await visitors to this Nevada region that encompasses picture-perfect Lake Tahoe. In my travels to just about every corner of the world and all but two U.S. states, I still haven’t made it to Las Vegas. But, to get a taste of the gaming and entertainment scene that lures people to Nevada’s urban hotspots, I recently spent a few days investigating what to do in smaller Reno, a city of 264,000, and nearby Lake Tahoe.
RENO, NV
2news.com

SYC 7:25am: Grand Sierra Resort

You can also donate at the governor's mansion and Carson Valley Inn in Minden!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
MINDEN, NV
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)

It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sierra Nevada Properties Fallon Accepting Donations for Wishing Tree Fallon

Sierra Nevada Properties Fallon has announced a donation drive benefiting Wishing Tree Fallon, which helps Churchill County youth in need. This season, Wishing Tree Fallon will be accepting donations that include, but are not limited to: art supplies, learning toys, books for kids of all ages, warm clothes and other essentials.
FALLON, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly […] The post Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Trex Adds New Public Recycling Hub at Fernley Manufacturing Campus

Fernley area residents: Looking for a place to easily recycle plastic packaging and film? Trex Company has added a new public recycling hub at its Fernley, Nevada manufacturing campus. Located at 1800 E. Newlands Road, the convenient, drive-thru drop-off point features a series of receptacles specifically designed for the collection...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Totals for 30th Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive

KTVN is proud to have had another successful year of Share Your Christmas. Our totals can be found below. We gathered donations from you at the Grand Sierra Resort, the Governor's Mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden all day long for our 30th annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive.
CARSON CITY, NV

