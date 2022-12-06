Read full article on original website
lasvegastribune.net
Jill Tolles named Guinn Center Executive Director( Congrats 🎉)
RENO, Nev. – The Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research and policy center, announced that it has named Jill Tolles as the Executive Director. Tolles’ term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. “Given Jill’s extensive background and her impeccable understanding of the importance of policy, I am excited that...
2news.com
Central Nevada Health District Now Established
Rural communities in Nevada will soon have their own Health District. The creation of the Central Nevada Health District and Central Nevada Health District Board of Health was approved by the State of Nevada Board of Health on December 2, 2022, in accordance with NRS 439.370. This is the third...
nevadabusiness.com
The Ferraro Group, Public Relations & Public Affairs, Announces Hire of Public Relations Specialist
Reno, Nev. (December 8, 2022) – The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs firm with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Phoenix, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., announced today that Gracie Gordon has joined the firm as a public relations specialist in the Reno office. Her role...
2news.com
Local man selected to receive new smile
Just in time for the season of giving, the doctors at Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeryselected Kyle Fox, 35, of Reno, out of over 530 local applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation that will replace his missing and broken teeth with a brand-new custom-made prosthesis. The father...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Holds Groundbreaking at Damonte Ranch
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to announce its third Freestanding Emergency Department. CEO Alan Olive called it an investment in the community, and said it will fill geographical gaps in healthcare that he and his family have experienced. “I raise my family here in...
2news.com
New Subsidized Student Housing Taking Shape in Carson
Carson City residents might know Friends in Service Helping, or "FISH," for their thrift shop and food bank, but a new project, with big long-term goals, is finally taking shape on Carson's main drag. The nonprofit organization is building a 36-unit apartment complex for student housing, to help adults who...
KOLO TV Reno
EDAWN attracts nearly 3,000 high paying jobs in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) helped attract 2,964 new jobs to northern Nevada in 2022 with an average yearly income of about $68,000. Based on this information the combined boost to the local economy in wages alone is about $200 million a year.
KOLO TV Reno
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
2news.com
Holiday With a Hero Program at Bodine's Casino
Wondering how you can help Carson City children in need this holiday season? Well, all you have to do is eat!. Holiday with a Hero is at Bodines Casino on Saturday, December 10, from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Heroes from the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Carson City Fire...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Reno Nevada Offers More To Do Than Casino Thrills
A world-class automobile museum and other things to do in Reno await visitors to this Nevada region that encompasses picture-perfect Lake Tahoe. In my travels to just about every corner of the world and all but two U.S. states, I still haven’t made it to Las Vegas. But, to get a taste of the gaming and entertainment scene that lures people to Nevada’s urban hotspots, I recently spent a few days investigating what to do in smaller Reno, a city of 264,000, and nearby Lake Tahoe.
2news.com
SYC 7:25am: Grand Sierra Resort
You can also donate at the governor's mansion and Carson Valley Inn in Minden!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
2news.com
Sierra Nevada Properties Fallon Accepting Donations for Wishing Tree Fallon
Sierra Nevada Properties Fallon has announced a donation drive benefiting Wishing Tree Fallon, which helps Churchill County youth in need. This season, Wishing Tree Fallon will be accepting donations that include, but are not limited to: art supplies, learning toys, books for kids of all ages, warm clothes and other essentials.
Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly […] The post Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
SYC 9am: GSR, Governor's Mansion and Minden
You can donate non-perishable food at these locations until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City health reports increase in RSV cases
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the rise in the Carson City area, and young children and older adults are at greater risk for complications. According to Carson City Health and Human Services, there were 49 reported cases of RSV the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties. That number brings the total in the area since the beginning of October to 225.
Sierra Sun
Gold legend, part-time Tahoe resident Sorenstam launches cocktail line born in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Golf legend and part-time Lake Tahoe resident Annika Sorenstam has launched a new line of cocktails with the business idea being sparked in Incline Village. Her line of vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails, called Fizzy Beez, a play on Sorenstam’s active busy bee lifestyle as well...
2news.com
Trex Adds New Public Recycling Hub at Fernley Manufacturing Campus
Fernley area residents: Looking for a place to easily recycle plastic packaging and film? Trex Company has added a new public recycling hub at its Fernley, Nevada manufacturing campus. Located at 1800 E. Newlands Road, the convenient, drive-thru drop-off point features a series of receptacles specifically designed for the collection...
2news.com
Totals for 30th Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive
KTVN is proud to have had another successful year of Share Your Christmas. Our totals can be found below. We gathered donations from you at the Grand Sierra Resort, the Governor's Mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden all day long for our 30th annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive.
