Hanford Sentinel
Tips for gardening during winter | Master Gardener
December can be one of the coldest months of the year in Tulare and Kings counties, and the winter solstice occurs on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1:48 p.m. That’s the moment the sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn, which is the equatorial line cutting through South America, the tip of Africa and through Australia. At noon, the sun will rise to its lowest point all year before sinking below the western horizon, and thus the day is both the shortest and coldest. It’s also the first day of winter and from then on the days will be getting longer. For about a week before and after the solstice, the sun doesn’t seem to move very far in elevation during the middle part of the day, appearing to “stand still” and that is what solstice means: sun standing still. Celebrations around the solstice are most often marked with greenery for the promise of a returning spring, yule logs and candles to increase the light for the day and in general everything nature-related to remind ourselves we live on a living, changing, complicated planet in a vast universe. What better companions to pondering these deep thoughts than applying our muscles and energy to a few winter garden tasks?
Hanford Sentinel
Winter Literacy Festival offers fun, creativity on path to learning
The Kings County Office of Education presented its Winter Literacy Festival at the Hanford Family Resource Center Thursday morning. Located in what was the Hanford Teen Center inside the Civic Auditorium, the event, one of several scheduled for this week and next, is designed to give families information on programs and the development of their children.
kingsriverlife.com
Frost Fest In Porterville
Another fun holiday event happening this year is Frost Fest in Porterville. We spoke recently with the organizer LC Kalyor, also known as Kringle Undercover, about the event. KRL: What is Frost Fest and who came up with the idea for this event?. LC: Frost Fest is a multi-night Holiday...
kingsriverlife.com
Christmas Carriage Rides in Old Town Clovis
If you are looking for something unique to do this holiday season how about a carriage ride in Old Town Clovis? Fresno Carriage has been providing carriages for various events on some level for about 20 years. We chatted recently with owner Barbara Dotta about Fresno Carriage and about the rides in Old Town Clovis.
clovisroundup.com
City of Clovis Lights Tree in Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
December 5th – The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place right after the conclusion of Monday’s City Council meeting outside of the Clovis Civic Center in downtown Clovis. Promoted by the City of Clovis as a time to enjoy holiday music, lights and treats, they did not...
Hanford Sentinel
Parable Players present free Christmas comedy show
The Parable Players’ annual Christmas Drama brings family-sized, small-town laughs to its stage in its 49th year. “Christmas in Juneberry” runs Dec. 9-11 at the First Pentecostal Church, 429 W. Elm St., Hanford. “It just had all the right ingredients to be a really fun show,” said Pastor...
viatravelers.com
9 Fun & Best Things to Do in Visalia, California
Visalia is a town of more than 140,000 people in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The region is known for its agriculture industry, but many visitors to Visalia encounter the town on their way to the nearby Sequoia National Park, which is about 30 miles away to the east. Visalia represents an ideal place to stay when visiting Sequoia or on any exploration of Central California.
Embarc cannabis dispensary set to open in Hanford
A new cannabis dispensary is expected to open in Hanford by the end of next summer.
KMPH.com
Lemoore couple fights L.A. parking ticket for two months then gives up
A Kings County couple believes it's been fleeced by Los Angeles Parking Enforcement. This month the two were forced to pay a parking ticket for a trip down south they never made. Dr. Kaitlen Betchel couldn't believe what she received in the mail in September. A $93 ticket for parking...
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford couple home, unscathed after cruise ship hit by rogue wave
Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck." After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
Storm brings inches of snow to the Sierra and causing hazardous conditions
A winter-like storm brought several inches of snow to the Sierra but is also bringing hazardous conditions.
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
sjvsun.com
Hanford will have a third cannabis dispensary. Here’s who will open up in town.
Cannabis company Embarc was awarded the third and final retail commercial cannabis permit from Hanford on Tuesday. The city said in a statement that Embarc plans to transform part of E. 7th St. in downtown Hanford by creating a co-working and community space. Embarc will redevelop an existing 3,600 square-foot...
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County students put on their blue suede jackets
TULARE COUNTY – Multiple students were selected to receive their very own FFA Jacket, complete with their name embroidered into the trademark blues. This was an initiative made by the community to provide jackets for those who would otherwise not be able to have one. Since the Future Farmers...
KQED
Big Changes for Central Valley Farmers, Disability Rights Activist Alice Wong on the Cost of Care
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. How California’s Drought Is Changing the Politics of the Nation’s Largest, Notoriously Thirsty Farming District. A tiny local election in the Central Valley caught our attention last month. A group of candidates promising...
Hanford Sentinel
Public questions Hanford roundabout project, council calls for more study
More than a dozen people at Tuesday night's Hanford City Council meeting came to the dais to express their concerns about a potential downtown roundabout project. "I haven't heard one good thing about this," said Jeff Moore, a Hanford resident. The project would include three separate roundabouts placed on 6th...
cmac.tv
Made in Clovis: Tremendum Pictures
DescriptionIf you have spotted a local Clovis park, restaurant or school in a recent film, there's a good chance you are watching something made by Tremendum Pictures. The Clovis based duo of Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing often use Clovis locations when filming scenes. Many of their films are in the horror genre. Watch and learn more about Tremendum Pictures! https://tremendum.com/!
