For the first time since being detected in the northwest corner of the state, the Washington state Department of Agriculture did not trap or confirm any sightings of the Northern Giant Hornet, formerly known as the Asian Giant. WSDA noted while this is an encouraging step, the hornet is not yet considered eradicated. Federal guidelines require three consecutive years without a confirmed detection to declare the hornets eradicated.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO