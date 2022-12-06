The 104th AFBF annual convention takes place month, January 6th-11th, in Puerto Rico. But if you plan on participating, you’re running out of time. “We've got Bert Jacobs. He's the co-founder and chief executive of Life is Good. They are a clothing brand company that started with him and his brother when they just had $78 in their pocket. Now they're a major company, and they donate about 10% of their profits to help kids in need," said Megan Jasiulevicius is with the American Farm Bureau events team. "And our second keynote, is Big Kenny of Big and Rich. He is a country artist, and he also has a philanthropic outreach to help end hunger, which is a big goal of Farm Bureau.”

2 DAYS AGO