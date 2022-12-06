Daytona Beach Police officer arrested for allegedly battering woman who refused to have sex with him

Read full article on original website
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Don't miss the city's annual Home for the Holidays parade
Details: The December meeting of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club will be held in-person and on Zoom. Social visiting will be from 6:30-7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. During the meeting, election results will be reviewed and suggested strategies, activities and plans developed from those. Campaign yard signs and wire supports can be brought to the meeting for proper recycling. Like minded non-members are welcome to attend as guests. A Zoom link request and club information is available at ormondbeachdems.org.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Zev Cohen to design new Cassen Park in Ormond Beach
An engineering firm has been chosen for the redesign of Cassen Park. The Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday, Dec. 6, a $202,155 contract proposal from local company Zev Cohen and Associates for the design and required permitting for the project, to be funded with Community Redevelopment Agency dollars, since the park is located within the CRA district at the southwest corner of the Granada Bridge.
ormondbeachobserver.com
O Christmas tree: Gardner Tree Farms wraps up business after 37 years in Ormond Beach
For almost four decades, Robin and Michael Gentry have assisted local families celebrate the holidays in perhaps the most emblematic way: helping them pick the perfect Christmas tree. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Ormond Beach couple wrapped up their 37th and final season of selling Christmas trees in the community....
ormondbeachobserver.com
Fat Paulie's Wicked Awesome Eatery builds customer base with scratch cooking
Simple food, but done right. That's what restaurant owners Paulie and Meghan Bevacqua strived for when they opened Fat Paulie's Wicked Awesome Eatery in Ormond Beach. Whether their customers are ordering their award-winning clam chowder or their meatball parm, the Bevacquas aim to provide fresh food made from scratch, and since opening five months ago, they have built a loyal customer base because of it.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia to receive $5 million FDEP grant for sand placement
Volusia County will receive a $5 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to help with beach and dune sand placement as part of the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and Nicole. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Volusia County Council unanimously approved a grant agreement with FDEP....
ormondbeachobserver.com
Asbury Shorts USA to present annual short film concert at MOAS
Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest-running short film exhibition and touring show, will present its 42nd Short Film Concert at the Museum of Arts and Sciences for the fifth year on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. According to a press release, Asbury Shorts USA combines classic shorts from past...
Comments / 0