Selinsgrove, PA

State program expands in Northeastern and Central PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program – called SHARE – has expanded into Lackawanna and Northumberland counties. SHARE is an affordable housing program that pairs hosts who have extra room in their home with home seekers who are looking for housing, in exchange for rent, help around the house or a combination of both.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

