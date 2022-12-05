Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
610KONA
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
610KONA
BPA Seeking Leads On “Intentional” Oregon Substation Attacks
The Bonneville Power Administration is seeking information and tips from the public to help find the person(s) responsible for two recent attacks on Portland-area power substations. Incidents follow recent attacks in North Carolina that knocked out power. Recently, officials in North Carolina announced they're searching for the suspects who used...
610KONA
See the Best 5 Tri-Cities Washington Hotels with Stunning River Views
There are some local Tri-Cities hotels that have amazing views of the Columbia River that you might not even know were there. Don't worry, I did all the work so you can stay at the Tri-Cities hotels with the best views. How Did I Choose the Best Tri-Cities Hotels with...
610KONA
FBI Warns WA: 8 Different Northwest Attacks on Power Grid
Now that the power grid attack in North Carolina is getting national attention, the FBI has sent officials a memo warning of attacks they now realize have currently been happening in both Washington and Oregon. The FBI Releases a Memo to Northwest Officials. Officials all over the northwest received a...
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
610KONA
What are the Biggest Disasters Washington State Could Ever Face?
Washington State has always been a relatively safe place to live to avoid certain disasters but there are a few that could still happen. What are the worst disasters that could happen in the State of Washington?. Washington, the Supposedly Safe State. I remember growing up my Grandfather would explain...
610KONA
We Asked an AI to Create Pictures of Tri-Cities & the Results are Frightening
Lensa is just the latest photo editing tool to drive the internet into a frenzy. It appeals to the narcissism within all human beings as it creates "avatars" based on pictures users upload to its servers. But it's far from the only AI that's being used to render images. Just...
610KONA
2022 WA Databreach Numbers Close to 2021’s Record
The Washington State Attorney General's office has released its annual data breach report, and the numbers are eyebrow-raising. According to the AG's office, of the seven years these reports are prepared and released, 2021 was the 'worst', or saw the most people affected. But 2022 numbers are not far behind.
610KONA
State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?
According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
610KONA
Tri-Cities’ Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Tri-Cities is an experience like no other. Tri-Citians can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our...
610KONA
Flu is Hitting My Tri-Cities Family Hard, this is What to Expect
I have been hearing that the Flu has hit Tri-Cities hard, and this weekend my family confirmed the rumor and got sick. Is this flu as bad as the experts have been saying it is?. The Flu Has Hit Tri-Cities Washington. Usually, when my kids get sick with the flu,...
Comments / 0