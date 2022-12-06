Read full article on original website
KQED
Mayor London Breed | Representative Jackie Speier
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been in charge of the city for almost five years now. Like many leaders across the state, her tenure has been marked by homelessness and crime. She has called for a more conservative approach to addressing these problems while continuing to encourage compassion. With...
KQED
Guaranteed Income Program for Pregnant Black People Expands to 4 California Counties
A first-in-the-nation experiment to give cash to pregnant Black people in San Francisco is expanding to four counties in California after receiving $6.5 million in city and state funding. Since June 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has given $1,000 per month to nearly 150 Black residents during a portion of...
KQED
Sheng Thao on Her Mayoral Victory and Oakland's Future
Marisa and Scott discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's legislation targeting oil companies and what Congress' passage of the Respect for Marriage Act means for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Then, Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao joins to discuss her family's journey from Laos, experiencing homelessness and living in "survival mode," the internship at Oakland city hall that changed her life, and how she'll deal with public safety, homelessness and the Oakland A's.
KQED
'Heartbroken': Visitors, Staff of Shuttered Tenderloin Center Left Reeling Amid SF's Ongoing Overdose Crisis
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the day the Tenderloin Center closed, Vitka Eisen saw people she hadn’t seen in months. Visitors who had come to the site when it first opened in January stopped by to deliver thank-you cards, or give social workers updates on their housing situation. “It was...
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
KQED
‘Too Short Way’ Unveiled in Star-Studded Event in Oakland
Saturday’s unveiling of “Too $hort Way” brought together celebrities, community leaders, a marching band and Too $hort himself. But the real star of the event was the city of Oakland. At 3 p.m. inside Fremont High School’s gymnasium, as the Pittsburg High School marching band performed a...
KQED
The 20 Best Bay Area Albums of 2022
Though the music industry has been incredibly challenging for independent artists since the start of the pandemic, the Bay Area brought it in 2022. Throughout the year, veteran artists and newcomers alike set new bars for ingenuity and excellence. They invited us to have fun and get inspired, but they also offered opportunities for catharsis, for processing global events and personal challenges.
KQED
When the Tenderloin's Addiction Crisis Goes Viral
San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood has a reputation for drug addiction, poverty, and homelessness — all big problems that have not been solved by city and state leaders. But the neighborhood’s image is also shaped by disturbing pictures and videos of people taking drugs outside that go viral on social media.
KQED
Too $hort Paved the Way for Oakland Hip-Hop — and Now He's Getting His Own Street
It’s been a big few weeks for Too $hort. The prolific rapper — real name Todd Anthony Shaw — helped put West Coast hip-hop on the map in the 1980s with his slow, funky and braggadocious raps about life on the Oakland streets. And now he’s getting a street of his own: On Dec. 6, Oakland City Council members voted in favor of a resolution [PDF] to rename Foothill Blvd. between High Street and 47th Avenue “Too $hort Way.” The stretch of road sits alongside Fremont High School, which the rapper attended as a teenager while beginning to produce music.
