It’s been a big few weeks for Too $hort. The prolific rapper — real name Todd Anthony Shaw — helped put West Coast hip-hop on the map in the 1980s with his slow, funky and braggadocious raps about life on the Oakland streets. And now he’s getting a street of his own: On Dec. 6, Oakland City Council members voted in favor of a resolution [PDF] to rename Foothill Blvd. between High Street and 47th Avenue “Too $hort Way.” The stretch of road sits alongside Fremont High School, which the rapper attended as a teenager while beginning to produce music.

2 DAYS AGO