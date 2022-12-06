ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Looking For A Bank That Is Dedicated To You And Your Success

By Carl Goldman
 4 days ago

Look no further than Mission Valley Bank. Mission Valley Bank started out serving the San Fernando community in 2001, and has grown with a location right here in Santa Clarita.

Mission Valley Bank treats every customer with the utmost respect and professionalism and your success is also their success.

Mission Valley’s checking accounts come with custom options that are fit just for you!

Their personal checking account is designed for their customers with moderate balances and also features unlimited check-writing.

Looking for a personal checking account with interest?

When you maintain an average balance daily, you will receive unlimited check-writing and pay no monthly fees.

The higher your overall balance is, the more interest it earns for you!

If you are looking for just a basic personal checking account, Mission Valley offers that, too. This is designed for clients who need to write a limited number of checks every month. Online banking and eStatements are a requirement for this type of account.

If a minimum average daily balance is achieved, monthly service charge fees will be waived. Mission Valley Bank also offers their services in business banking, and other personal banking options.

To learn more, please visit missionvalleybank.com or call (818) 394-2300 for additional information from the main branch.

