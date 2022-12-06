The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is warning residents of an early and rapid rise in flu cases reported across the city, with more than 700 cases of influenza reported in the last week, bringing the total number in Boston to 1,784 since October 1. BPHC has also observed a rapid increase in influenza-related pediatric hospitalizations in the past week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO