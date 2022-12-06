Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium Renovations
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco Sour
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen
dallasexpress.com
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview
Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
Max Duggan first TCU player to win national QB award since trophy was named after TCU QB from 1938
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU senior Max Duggan has been named the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner. Duggan is the first Horned Frog to win the nation’s oldest quarterback trophy which is named after the former TCU star. Including Duggan, over the past 15 years,...
Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club
One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
ntdaily.com
Frisco Landing to open in spring
Frisco Landing will hold new classrooms and study spaces for students and faculty. The project is run by Wesley Randall, dean of New College at Frisco. “We ultimately want to grow the Frisco campus to 25,000 students,” Randall said. “From a UNT perspective, we continue to grow, so Frisco gives us an opportunity to keep expanding.”
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Frisco eatery Tender Smokehouse finds success in simplicity
El Jefe ($15) comes with brisket, pulled pork, sausage and barbecue beans served between slices of Texas toast and topped with a spare rib. This menu item is pictured with pineapple coleslaw ($3). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Dante Ramirez opened Tender Smokehouse in downtown Celina in 2017, he could have...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
advocatemag.com
St. Mark’s grad named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list
St. Mark’s School of Texas grad Jonathan Chen has been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Chen is featured in the Marketing and Advertising category for his work as co-founder of Tijoh, which is headquartered in Frisco. “All we do as a company is find digital...
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed
DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
nrn.com
Fazoli’s to make highly anticipated debut in Louisiana and North Texas with new area development deals
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fazoli’s and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and...
Myhighplains.com
Gunter ISD bus hit by FedEx truck traveling to playoff game against Canadian
ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck. According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.
WFAA
DFW weather: Get ready for a wet Saturday! More storms, some severe, are in the forecast next week.
DALLAS — While it won't be a washout for the entire weekend – outdoor plans on Saturday may be quite soggy ... Showers and storms will be widespread, but the severe weather threat is very low. Areas northwest of the metroplex will see coverage pickup between 7 a.m....
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
klif.com
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
2 Dallas-area restaurants ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America: report
When it comes to Dallas there are a few things that remain above the rest and that's sports, nightlife, things to do, and even above all of that is the food scene.
