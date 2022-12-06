Read full article on original website
onlyinbridgeport.com
Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday
Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
Cute Christmas Pop-Up Bar in Connecticut Is Full of Holiday Cheer
We might just have to make a stop.
Most Holiday Decorated Restaurant Worth Short Drive From CNY for Christmas
The most holiday-decorated restaurant in the country is only a short drive from Central New York and it's totally worth the trip for Christmas. Dine in a winter wonderland for the Christmas season, under hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights and crystals. Cava Restaurant transforms its dining area throughout the year. But they go all out for the holidays.
‘Ole Red’ is Back Spreading Holiday Cheer in New Milford
I think, if I had the ways and means, I would do what this guy is doing, wrap my vintage red pickup with holiday lights and music and drive around town spreading cheer like some sort of Christmas time Johnny Appleseed. It was on Facebook, like all things it seems...
nehomemag.com
Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue
If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Rosemary!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Rosemary. At 3-years-old, Rosemary is described as good natured and gentle. She has a silvery coat and trustful eyes, which might just have some mystical healing quality. Although her name may...
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
ctbites.com
Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +
When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
‘Not in a hurry to make changes’: Rhubarb the sloth sworn-in as Beardsley Zoo mayor
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Rhubarb the sloth is ready to take over Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. On Thursday, Rhubarb the two-toed sloth was inaugurated as the zoo’s new mayor. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the Farmyard Party issued a statement on behalf of the current mayor, Harry the Guinea Hog, promising allegiance to Rhubarb and a […]
westportjournal.com
Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d
WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
Bucks Woman Dies Unexpectedly On Thanksgiving Day, 23
Olivia Faye Seaberg, a Levittown resident, died suddenly at around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, her family said in her obituary. She was 23. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend, loved ones said Olivia never failed at making those around her happy. "She was a...
Eyewitness News
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade
PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
mycitizensnews.com
Property transfers for Dec. 8
Robert Shabarekh sold property on 33 Avenue D to Lenytza Rodriguez for $270,000. Jacqueline M. Mccarthy sold property on 51 Hockanum Glen Rd to Ricardo and Sara Santiago for $474,900. Jamiey L. King sold property on 35 Noe Pl to Nancy Lemachko for $321,000. Virginia C. Brown sold property on...
Porch pirate in Wallingford linked to thefts in other areas
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are urging residents in Wallingford to be vigilant and protect their deliveries after a porch pirate has been swiping packages from people’s homes. “It is quite an invasion of my personal space, and I feel worse about that than I do about the loss of material things,” said Brendan Blakeslee […]
27east.com
Residents of Historically Black Sag Harbor Communities Say ‘No Thanks’ to Historic District, but ‘Yes’ to Tighter Zoning Rules
Residents who grew up summering in Azurest, Sag Harbor Hills and Nineveh, the three historically Black communities that hug the bay on the east side of Sag Harbor, say it... more. SAG HARBOR — Two reports of drivers leaving the scene of an accident were logged with Village Police last...
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
