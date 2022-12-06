ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

onlyinbridgeport.com

Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday

Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
nehomemag.com

Inside a Darien Home Layered in Shades of Blue

If you want to understand interior designer Prudence Bailey’s particular genius, look up. The sky was the limit when a California couple commissioned Bailey to devise a soothing design to warm up a Darien spec house with a blend of traditional and modern elements. Working with the relocating couple via Zoom, Bailey went room by room to create a calming sanctuary dressed in shades of blue, a theme that carried through from furnishings and draperies to wallpaper on the walls and ceilings—the latter a hallmark of Bailey’s unique aesthetic.
DARIEN, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Rosemary!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Rosemary. At 3-years-old, Rosemary is described as good natured and gentle. She has a silvery coat and trustful eyes, which might just have some mystical healing quality. Although her name may...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctbites.com

Ramen & Bao Opens in Oxford CT with Soup Dumpling, Unique Ramen +

When you enter Ramen & Bao, the latest culinary addition to Oxford’s Quarry Walk, there is no question that you are in for a memorable experience. Right away, you are greeted by the tranquil sounds of water trickling from a fountain as you turn the corner, signaling that it is time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some delicious ramen, dumplings, steamed baos, or whatever may strike your fancy.
OXFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
westportjournal.com

Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d

WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Bucks Woman Dies Unexpectedly On Thanksgiving Day, 23

Olivia Faye Seaberg, a Levittown resident, died suddenly at around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, her family said in her obituary. She was 23. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend, loved ones said Olivia never failed at making those around her happy. "She was a...
LEVITTOWN, NY
Eyewitness News

Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT

(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street

It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town supervisor outraged by vulgar flag display in parade

PLEASANT VALLEY – Town Supervisor John DelVecchio called the parade float in Saturday night’s “Festival of Lights” event in the center of town “disgusting.” A tractor-trailer owned by Snow Fountain Supply was adorned with a large flag that said “FUCK BIDEN” as it passed hundreds of children and their families gathered along the route.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
mycitizensnews.com

Property transfers for Dec. 8

Robert Shabarekh sold property on 33 Avenue D to Lenytza Rodriguez for $270,000. Jacqueline M. Mccarthy sold property on 51 Hockanum Glen Rd to Ricardo and Sara Santiago for $474,900. Jamiey L. King sold property on 35 Noe Pl to Nancy Lemachko for $321,000. Virginia C. Brown sold property on...
BEACON FALLS, CT
WTNH

Porch pirate in Wallingford linked to thefts in other areas

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are urging residents in Wallingford to be vigilant and protect their deliveries after a porch pirate has been swiping packages from people’s homes. “It is quite an invasion of my personal space, and I feel worse about that than I do about the loss of material things,” said Brendan Blakeslee […]
WALLINGFORD, CT

