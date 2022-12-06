During the holidays, we are surrounded by family and friends, celebrating the joys of the season, and looking ahead to the start of a new year. Amidst all the sparkle and celebration, many around us are struggling. The holiday gifts, new clothes, and abundance of food on the table that we enjoy is another family’s worry. Giving back, helping others, and spreading some holiday cheer can make all the difference over the holidays to families in need.

