Ernest Pritchard Jr., 80
Ernest Alpheus “Bucky” Pritchard Jr. passed away in Independence, Va., on Nov. 25, 2022, from complications of a stroke. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by immediate family. Bucky was an eternal optimist, always had a sparkle in his eye, and could make the best of any situation. He was...
'Shop With A Cop' to launch Saturday
HILLSVILLE — A new holiday campaign has been underway behind the scenes this year as a way to give back to the local community at Christmas. Launched by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office earlier in 2022, the campaign called “Shop With A Cop” will debut this Saturday, when 21 children from the community will meet CCSO deputies at Walmart to be escorted while they pick out Christmas presents. The gifts will be purchased with funds raised from the campaign throughout the year.
Cavs, Tide, Devils win in opening week
HILLSVILLE — When Carroll County and Pulaski County played one another as members of the River Ridge District, it was almost always a battle. When they played each other for region supremacy or for a spot in a state championship game, it was a battle. Playing currently as nondistrict foes sharing a county line it is still a battle, and it will be a battle again next year when Pulaski drops down to join Carroll in Class 3.
