Mount Airy News
Paid firefighter program ‘a home run’
The Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department was selected to add a paid member of staff onto its ranks after the Surry County board of commissioners approved a plan from the Surry County Fire Council to create a small number of paid firefighters to aid the volunteer fire stations across the county. (Photo: Jot-Um-Down VFD)
SWAT agents take man into custody suspected in NC murder
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in the killing of a 31-year-old man has been taken into custody by the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report […]
WDBJ7.com
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
NC gunman fired gunshots into 2 homes within minutes, police say; 2 guns seized
Victims provided a possible suspect name of "Donyea" and described a grey Chevrolet Impala as a potential suspect vehicle, police said.
WRAL
Shots fired into NC family's home
A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WSLS
Experience the wonder of over 200,000 Christmas lights at Felts Park in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas Lights at Felts Park in Galax for the holiday season. High Country Lights features more than 200,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday songs. The light show is hosted by Galax Visitor’s Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department....
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
mocoshow.com
Two Teenagers Injured in Early Sunday Morning Crash
Two teenagers suffered non life-threatening injuries following a crash that left the vehicle upside down against a utility pole, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer. Both were transported to a local hospital and were likely unrestrained in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Report...
fox5dc.com
3 teens overdose from Fentanyl in Prince William County, says police
WASHINGTON - Three teens have overdosed on Fentanyl in Prince William County in the past week, according to police. On Dec. 3, police responded to a home in Manassas for an unresponsive 17-year-old male. The family began CPR and administered Narcan while alerting medical services, but the teen died. On...
WTOP
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
One dead in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Peachtree Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Peachtree Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital; his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
WDTV
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
Winston-Salem man facing charges after shooting on Peachtree Street
More wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, December 9, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding several people on their most wanted list. Chante Renee Presley, 27, of Richlands, is wanted for two felony indictments including four charges of distribute/possess/manufacture meth and fentanyl. Kristen Lorin Hughes, 41, of […]
WDBJ7.com
Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash. Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will...
