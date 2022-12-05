Read full article on original website
Related
pmg-va.com
James Kyle Thornton, 85
James Kyle Thornton, 85, of Independence, Va., passed away Dec. 5, 2022. He was born June 15, 1937, in Grayson County to Johnny and Marie Taylor Thornton. He is survived by companion, Shirley Anderson of the home; one daughter, Doris Kay and Buddy Halsey of Independence, Va.; one son, Mark Thornton of Greenville, Tenn.; one brother, Dan and Doris Jean Thornton of Independence, Va.; one sister, Virginia Jones of Independence, Va.; one step-daughter, Lisa and Tony Gardner of Fancy Gap, Va.; one step-son, Tim and Starr Anderson of Independence, Va.; two grandchildren, one step-grandchild, one step-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
pmg-va.com
Cavs, Tide, Devils win in opening week
HILLSVILLE — When Carroll County and Pulaski County played one another as members of the River Ridge District, it was almost always a battle. When they played each other for region supremacy or for a spot in a state championship game, it was a battle. Playing currently as nondistrict foes sharing a county line it is still a battle, and it will be a battle again next year when Pulaski drops down to join Carroll in Class 3.
Comments / 0