HILLSVILLE — When Carroll County and Pulaski County played one another as members of the River Ridge District, it was almost always a battle. When they played each other for region supremacy or for a spot in a state championship game, it was a battle. Playing currently as nondistrict foes sharing a county line it is still a battle, and it will be a battle again next year when Pulaski drops down to join Carroll in Class 3.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO