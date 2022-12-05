Read full article on original website
Timmy Ray Bullion, 63
Timmy Ray Bullion, 63, of Hillsville, Va., passed away Nov. 29, 2022. He was born in Galax, Va., on March 21, 1959, to Charlie Harold and Reva Mae Bryant Bullion. He is survived by his daughter, Sondra Bullion of Hillsville, Va.; son, Jodie Bullion of California; brothers and sister-in-law, Ronnie Bullion of Hillsville, Va., Junior and Charlene Bullion of Woodlawn, Va.; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
'Shop With A Cop' to launch Saturday
HILLSVILLE — A new holiday campaign has been underway behind the scenes this year as a way to give back to the local community at Christmas. Launched by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office earlier in 2022, the campaign called “Shop With A Cop” will debut this Saturday, when 21 children from the community will meet CCSO deputies at Walmart to be escorted while they pick out Christmas presents. The gifts will be purchased with funds raised from the campaign throughout the year.
Cavs, Tide, Devils win in opening week
HILLSVILLE — When Carroll County and Pulaski County played one another as members of the River Ridge District, it was almost always a battle. When they played each other for region supremacy or for a spot in a state championship game, it was a battle. Playing currently as nondistrict foes sharing a county line it is still a battle, and it will be a battle again next year when Pulaski drops down to join Carroll in Class 3.
