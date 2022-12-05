HILLSVILLE — A new holiday campaign has been underway behind the scenes this year as a way to give back to the local community at Christmas. Launched by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office earlier in 2022, the campaign called “Shop With A Cop” will debut this Saturday, when 21 children from the community will meet CCSO deputies at Walmart to be escorted while they pick out Christmas presents. The gifts will be purchased with funds raised from the campaign throughout the year.

HILLSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO