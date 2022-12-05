Read full article on original website
WSLS
Experience the wonder of over 200,000 Christmas lights at Felts Park in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas Lights at Felts Park in Galax for the holiday season. High Country Lights features more than 200,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday songs. The light show is hosted by Galax Visitor’s Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department....
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Wytheville business organizing second annual festival
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The second annual Christmas to Remember returns to Wytheville December 10. Organizers say all downtown businesses will be open until 10 p.m. There will also be food trucks, vendors and Christmas trees for sale. The owner of Devoted To U boutique created the idea as a...
Mount Airy News
Large crowd makes spirits bright
Macey Edwards never shied away from a good book and has chosen the modern literary classic ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a local child to enjoy. Geni Dowd got dressed for the occasion and was spotted in the clothing section making selections for Give a Kid a Christmas.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County – December 10, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-015>017-102000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 1020 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022. …Dense fog in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of dense fog today especially along the higher. ridges. This...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – George Wythe Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators in the Class 3 state finals Saturday at Noon at Salem Stadium in Salem. Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – …. WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now. But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory. “I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And...
WSLS
Christiansburg Chick-fil-A may be moving to new location soon
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Those in Christiansburg might soon need to drive to a new spot to get their Chick-fil-A fix. According to the Town of Christiansburg, Chick-fil-A has submitted a proposal, requesting that the old Golden Corral be turned into a Chick-fil-A. The new location would be about 5...
WSLS
Former Pulaski Middle School to be transformed into apartment building
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Times are changing in Pulaski - leaders are looking to transform a former school facility into a space for affordable housing. Because of the changing landscape in town right now, construction crews are busy replacing waterlines. “I have seen changes along Main Street, they’re trying...
WSLS
VDOT: Lane closures to cause delays on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Drivers in the New River Valley should expect delays for another week on Route 460, according to VDOT. VDOT staff said Route 460 in Giles County between Narrows and Rich Creek will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews work in the area.
65 dogs, puppies have new home following adoption event in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of dogs now have homes thanks to an adoption event held in Forsyth County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Forsyth Humane Society’s Facebook post, the animal services department of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office brought the humane society 73 young dogs and puppies after answering a “call for […]
wcyb.com
Motor bikes stolen from Abingdon church
ABINGDON, V.a. (WCYB) — The search continues for five motor bikes reported stolen from a church in Abingdon. The pastor of Church of Dirt, says the bikes were stolen between Saturday and Sunday of last week. Three of the bikes belonged to church members, the two other belonged to...
WDBJ7.com
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County. A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant. “We...
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit
Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Michael Farmer
Age 70 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
WDBJ7.com
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police investigate threat at Scott Memorial Middle School
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they received reports of a school threat at the Scott Memorial Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the threat was made by a student enrolled at the school. They interviewed the student and determined mental health services were needed.
WXII 12
Virginia man wins $1 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. — Darren Dennison of Marion, Va., tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Dennison bought his Hamilton ticket from the Sheetz on North Main Street in Kernersville. When...
Winston-Salem man pleads guilty to killing cousin in Food Lion parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty after being charged with killing Dorrell Brayboy in a Food Lion parking lot in Winston-Salem. Brayboy's cousin Joseph Hannah, 33, has been sentenced to eight to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter. In August 2019, Brayboy, 32, approached Hannah's car in...
14-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton found dead
UPDATE 12/8/2022, 9:00 P.M.— Officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia confirmed to 59News Kierra Jackson was found deceased Thursday evening. No further details are being released at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A $5,000 reward was offered for any information that helps find a 14-year-old […]
