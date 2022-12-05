ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

WDBJ7.com

Downtown Wytheville business organizing second annual festival

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The second annual Christmas to Remember returns to Wytheville December 10. Organizers say all downtown businesses will be open until 10 p.m. There will also be food trucks, vendors and Christmas trees for sale. The owner of Devoted To U boutique created the idea as a...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Mount Airy News

Large crowd makes spirits bright

Macey Edwards never shied away from a good book and has chosen the modern literary classic ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ for a local child to enjoy. Geni Dowd got dressed for the occasion and was spotted in the clothing section making selections for Give a Kid a Christmas.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County – December 10, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-015>017-102000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson- Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 1020 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022. …Dense fog in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of dense fog today especially along the higher. ridges. This...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Christiansburg Chick-fil-A may be moving to new location soon

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Those in Christiansburg might soon need to drive to a new spot to get their Chick-fil-A fix. According to the Town of Christiansburg, Chick-fil-A has submitted a proposal, requesting that the old Golden Corral be turned into a Chick-fil-A. The new location would be about 5...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wcyb.com

Motor bikes stolen from Abingdon church

ABINGDON, V.a. (WCYB) — The search continues for five motor bikes reported stolen from a church in Abingdon. The pastor of Church of Dirt, says the bikes were stolen between Saturday and Sunday of last week. Three of the bikes belonged to church members, the two other belonged to...
ABINGDON, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll County’s Top Gun K9 unit

Carroll County K9 handler Ethan Hodge (left) and Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp with K9 officer Goose, the department’s newest addition. While you likely won’t be seeing Tom Cruise or Anthony Edwards anytime soon in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the local law enforcement agency is now equipped with its own “Top Gun” unit.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Michael Farmer

Age 70 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Radford Police Captain arrested

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police investigate threat at Scott Memorial Middle School

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they received reports of a school threat at the Scott Memorial Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the threat was made by a student enrolled at the school. They interviewed the student and determined mental health services were needed.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Virginia man wins $1 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. — Darren Dennison of Marion, Va., tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Dennison bought his Hamilton ticket from the Sheetz on North Main Street in Kernersville. When...
MARION, VA
WVNS

14-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton found dead

UPDATE 12/8/2022, 9:00 P.M.— Officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia confirmed to 59News Kierra Jackson was found deceased Thursday evening. No further details are being released at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A $5,000 reward was offered for any information that helps find a 14-year-old […]
PRINCETON, WV

