Brookville, OH

dayton247now.com

At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning

New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash killed two people Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Blanchester resident killed in 5-vehicle crash

DAYTON — A 20-year-old Blanchester resident was killed in a five-vehicle crash Friday in Butler Township, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Robyn Birzer was identified as the person who died in the accident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at...
BLANCHESTER, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County detectives release photo of vehicle in suspected abduction attempt

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the report of an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Detectives with the Washington Township Substation said the girl, who was walking her dog, was approached by an older white man with a gray beard about 6 p.m. Dec. 4. He reportedly tried to entice her to get into his vehicle, described as a gray four-door sedan, with dark tinted windows. That incident happened on Spindletop Lane in Washington Township.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver struck and killed by a car after crashing and running across I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A fatal crash closed down the Brent Spence Bridge early Monday morning. Police said Samuel Zerihun, 27, lost control of his car while heading northbound on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street. His car went off the road and struck a tree. Zerihun then apparently got out of his car and tried to run across the interstate, but was struck and killed by a vehicle. Police said impairment appears to be a factor for Zerihun. He was also not wearing a seatbelt during the initial crash. The Brent Spence Bridge was shut down until around 6 a.m. when it reopened. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.
CINCINNATI, OH

