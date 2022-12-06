CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A fatal crash closed down the Brent Spence Bridge early Monday morning. Police said Samuel Zerihun, 27, lost control of his car while heading northbound on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street. His car went off the road and struck a tree. Zerihun then apparently got out of his car and tried to run across the interstate, but was struck and killed by a vehicle. Police said impairment appears to be a factor for Zerihun. He was also not wearing a seatbelt during the initial crash. The Brent Spence Bridge was shut down until around 6 a.m. when it reopened. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO