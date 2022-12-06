Read full article on original website
3 taken to hospital after I-75 NB crash
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.
At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
Man ID’d after fatal crash into pole in Brookville
The 85-year-old driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, however, he later died.
New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning
New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
Teen girls dead in double-fatal Clinton County crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash killed two people Tuesday evening in Clinton County, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near Interstate 71. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, was driving...
Blanchester resident killed in 5-vehicle crash
DAYTON — A 20-year-old Blanchester resident was killed in a five-vehicle crash Friday in Butler Township, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Robyn Birzer was identified as the person who died in the accident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at...
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
1 killed, 1 injured after fiery, head-on crash in Champaign County Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One driver was killed and a second was hospitalized with injuries after a head-on crash north of Urbana in Champaign County Tuesday morning, according to deputies. >>Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help. The crash happened on Clark...
Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
‘A lot of smoke damage on the inside;’ Firefighters battle basement fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton firefighters responded to a basement fire inside a house in Dayton Thursday morning. >>Dayton City Commission fails to pass 2023 budget at meeting Wednesday. They were dispatched to the 3000 block of Harvard Boulevard around 9:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters found a...
Montgomery County detectives release photo of vehicle in suspected abduction attempt
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the report of an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Detectives with the Washington Township Substation said the girl, who was walking her dog, was approached by an older white man with a gray beard about 6 p.m. Dec. 4. He reportedly tried to entice her to get into his vehicle, described as a gray four-door sedan, with dark tinted windows. That incident happened on Spindletop Lane in Washington Township.
Clinton-Massie HS students killed in Tuesday night Clinton County crash
18-year-old Rosalinda Mendoza and 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie were killed in a Tuesday night crash along State Route 73 in Clinton County.
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township
AMELIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Police and medics on scene of truck hitting building in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a truck hitting a building in Dayton late Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana. Crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Salem Avenue around...
1 person hospitalized following accident in Harrison Township
HARRISON TWP. — One person has been taken to hospital following an accident in Harrison Township Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Crews were dispatched to the area of E. Nottingham Road and Fair Oaks Road around 8:08 p.m. Medics transported one person to Grandview Medical Center...
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
Driver struck and killed by a car after crashing and running across I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A fatal crash closed down the Brent Spence Bridge early Monday morning. Police said Samuel Zerihun, 27, lost control of his car while heading northbound on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street. His car went off the road and struck a tree. Zerihun then apparently got out of his car and tried to run across the interstate, but was struck and killed by a vehicle. Police said impairment appears to be a factor for Zerihun. He was also not wearing a seatbelt during the initial crash. The Brent Spence Bridge was shut down until around 6 a.m. when it reopened. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.
Man found bound, beaten in Dayton
Crews brought the 54-year-old victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in critical condition.
