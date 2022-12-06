“If I don’t grieve in a healthy, active way, it will be a second death for me,” says author Judi Merriam. Judi’s middle son, Jensen, took his life Dec. 23, 2011. When Judi couldn’t find a book to help her along her grief journey she started the painful process of writing one. As the mother of not only Jensen, but two other children, Judi had no choice but to start the healing process. Judi’s writing helped her do the work to emerge from the darkness with the help of grace.

2 DAYS AGO