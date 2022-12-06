ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorma Kaukonen Goes Solo at the Egg, Dec 13

ALBANY – Jorma Kaukonen plays Albany on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the second stop on a solo tour after doing a series of Electric Hot Tuna dates. “When you play with other guys, it’s a conversation. Playing with myself is a monologue. You have to cover more bases when you’re playing by yourself, and my approach to guitar obviously is more – I hate to use the word classical because I’m not a classical player – but just in terms of dynamics and the sonic landscape and stuff, it’s a different sort of pleasure than playing with Hot Tuna.”
Tony DeSare Comes Home for the Holidays at the Strand, Dec. 16-18

HUDSON FALLS – Coming back home to The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls for three special performances on Dec. 16-18 is jazz composer, singer, and pianist, Tony DeSare. Celebrate the holidays with these very special performances from the accomplished Hudson Falls native!. Tony DeSare performs with infectious joy, wry...
IT’S LOCAL 518 THURSDAY! DECEMBER 8th

It’s Local 518 Thursday on WEXT Radio! Click on the artist/band and song featured on the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show to find out more about them, and support by listening to & purchasing the songs. Miss the show? Listen to it and previous ones at the WEXT Radio Local 518 Show webpage. Have music you want us to hear? Submission guidelines can be found at the webpage link too. Send us stuff!
