ALBANY – Jorma Kaukonen plays Albany on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the second stop on a solo tour after doing a series of Electric Hot Tuna dates. “When you play with other guys, it’s a conversation. Playing with myself is a monologue. You have to cover more bases when you’re playing by yourself, and my approach to guitar obviously is more – I hate to use the word classical because I’m not a classical player – but just in terms of dynamics and the sonic landscape and stuff, it’s a different sort of pleasure than playing with Hot Tuna.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO