Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
REPORT: 49ers star Deebo Samuel dodges ‘serious’ bullet vs. Buccaneers
When Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 14 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were concerns that he sustained a rather serious injury. Samuel bent his leg awkwardly late in the second quarter and appeared to be in major pain. Moreover, the fact that he was eventually […] The post REPORT: 49ers star Deebo Samuel dodges ‘serious’ bullet vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6
Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022 Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the […] The post Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Brock Purdy’s immediate reaction after 49ers’ win vs. Buccaneers will melt your heart
If Brock Purdy’s performance during his first career start isn’t enough for San Francisco 49ers fans to love him, then his immediate reaction after beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers should win him the hearts of everyone. Purdy was sensational for the 49ers in Week 14, completing...
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
Christian McCaffrey’s latest feat moves him into Jim Brown’s company historically
Christian McCaffrey has long been one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the league. He continued to perform at a peak level in the San Francisco 49ers’ 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. This is Christian McCaffrey's 11th career game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, tying Jim […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s latest feat moves him into Jim Brown’s company historically appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a monster game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Brady and the Buccaneers were suffocated by San Francisco’s defense which was led by Greenlaw, who had his way on the field. Greenlaw recorded 15 total tackles (10 solo) and also had an interception […] The post ‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash
The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett embracing spoiler role with Browns’ playoff hopes gone
Even as the Cleveland Browns currently sit in third place in the AFC North standings with a 5-8 record, Myles Garrett has no plans to throw in the towel on the season. The Browns entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to string together a three-game winning streak for the first time this year, but […] The post Myles Garrett embracing spoiler role with Browns’ playoff hopes gone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley’s limited role vs. Eagles gets explanation from Brian Daboll
The Giants faced a must game when they hosted the surging Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, and star running back Saquon Barkley figured to play a key role if New York was going to have a chance at registering an upset. It didn’t work out that way as the Giants dropped a one-sided 48-22 decision. […] The post Saquon Barkley’s limited role vs. Eagles gets explanation from Brian Daboll appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Cardinals
The New England Patriots are set to take on their Week 14 matchup, the Arizona Cardinals, on Monday night with their season possibly hanging in the balance. The Patriots have lost their last two games to drop to 6-6 as their playoff hopes have taken a major hit with the loss. Monday presents them a good opportunity to either keep swimming as they take on a 4-8 Cardinals team that seems to be in distress, but a loss might raise bigger questions about the future of the Patriots.
CJ Stroud reacts to achieving insane Buckeyes Heisman Trophy feat
CJ Stroud is a long-shot to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. The Ohio State quarterback has the fourth-best odds at winning college football’s top individual honor at +4000, according to FanDuel, far off prohibitive favorite Caleb Williams of USC and also behind TCU’s Max Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.
Mississippi State football HC Mike Leach in ‘critical’ state amid hospitalization
Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach was reportedly rushed to a hospital due to an undisclosed reason. As of this writing, the only information about Leach’s status is that he suffered a “personal health issue” on Sunday, per Chris Low of ESPN. Leach, according to the release, was transported by ambulance to the University […] The post Mississippi State football HC Mike Leach in ‘critical’ state amid hospitalization appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Jets most to blame after Week 14 loss vs. Bills
The New York Jets just lost back-to-back games after falling to division rivals the Buffalo Bills, 20-12, on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Jets failed to replicate their Week 9 win over this same team. New York is now 7-6, which puts them in third place in the AFC East. Here we’ll discuss the four Jets most to blame for their disappointing Week 14 loss vs. the Bills.
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa slander floods Twitter after Dolphins QB gets outshined by Justin Herbert
There’s no denying that Tua Tagovailoa is giving it his all for the Miami Dolphins. He fought through a dangerous concussion issue earlier in the season and returned to keep his team in contention for the playoffs. However, while what he has done deserves a ton of respect, he still has his fair share of haters ready to slander him when they have the opportunity.
Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to finally move back over the .500 mark, but instead, they ended up watching as the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated five touchdown drives in a 35-7 win. The 49ers put the game away by the time the final whistle blew in the first half. […] The post Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is once again a finalist for the Heisman award. After finishing fourth in voting last season, he now has his sights set on taking the award home this 2022. The 2022 Heisman class features several elite talents. Stroud will be going against TCU’s Max Duggan, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and USC’s […] The post CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
