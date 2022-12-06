ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Related
Missourinet

Missouri Public Defender System better staffed than during wait list era

Despite being close to handling its maximum number of cases, Missouri’s Public Defender System Director said she does not think a waiting list for services will be reinstated. During a recent court hearing, Director Mary Fox said the System expects to handle slightly fewer cases in the current budget year.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year. Missouri State Rep. Brian Seitz (R – District 156) pre-filed H.B. 172 ahead of the upcoming Missouri legislative...
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Missouri Farm Bureau legislative priority: Access to healthcare

The state Legislature will consider next session whether the Missouri Farm Bureau should be allowed to offer healthcare to its members. President Garrett Hawkins said the organization is making access to healthcare a priority. “That’s why we will be having conversations with the Missouri General Assembly about the importance of...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage

The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses

Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous petition in court, along with a […] The post Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’

Thursday will be a big day for Missouri.  It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants.  It’s also the day Missouri’s Department of Corrections says 565 people […] The post Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

