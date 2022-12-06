Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
kcur.org
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri, but medical users still have advantages
Missourians can possess cannabis after a law legalizing recreational marijuana took effect this week. But even though adults can legally use marijuana, dispensary operators say some marijuana users may choose to keep their medical cards, which will allow them to take advantage of lower taxes and other benefits over customers who use marijuana recreationally.
krcgtv.com
Personal property taxpayers see higher bills for vehicles due to shortages
COLUMBIA — Missouri personal property taxpayers saw higher tax bills for vehicles Friday compared to last year. Low supplies and high demands increased the values of used cars and trucks. Even if you weren’t looking to buy a new vehicle, rising car and truck prices still impacted your wallet...
Missourinet
Missouri Public Defender System better staffed than during wait list era
Despite being close to handling its maximum number of cases, Missouri’s Public Defender System Director said she does not think a waiting list for services will be reinstated. During a recent court hearing, Director Mary Fox said the System expects to handle slightly fewer cases in the current budget year.
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year. Missouri State Rep. Brian Seitz (R – District 156) pre-filed H.B. 172 ahead of the upcoming Missouri legislative...
Missourinet
Missouri Farm Bureau legislative priority: Access to healthcare
The state Legislature will consider next session whether the Missouri Farm Bureau should be allowed to offer healthcare to its members. President Garrett Hawkins said the organization is making access to healthcare a priority. “That’s why we will be having conversations with the Missouri General Assembly about the importance of...
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
krcgtv.com
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation can connect landowners with funding for practices that benefit grazing forage
The Missouri Department of Conservation can connect farmers and property owners with land management expertise and financial assistance offered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. MDC is the lead agency for some Regional Conservation Partnership Programs designed to boost grassland habitat and forage, increase natural buffers around crop fields, and improve wildlife habitat.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
KMOV
Dispensaries prepare for recreational marijuana license applications to open Thursday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Missouri is one step closer to legalized recreational marijuana starting on Thursday. Existing medical cannabis sellers will be able to apply Thursday to become a comprehensive facility, allowing them to sell both medically and recreationally. Greenlight Dispensary partner Tom Bommarito says 10,000 jobs have been created...
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
UM System says marijuana possession, use, will remain illegal
Despite a recent change in state law, marijuana possession and use will remain illegal on any University of Missouri system property.
Missouri launches pregnancy-associated deaths dashboard
The Missouri Department of Health announced Thursday it has launched a dashboard for pregnancy-associated deaths.
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses
Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous petition in court, along with a […] The post Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Audio: Another pay raise could be on the horizon for Missouri state workers
(Missourinet) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest-paid state workforces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’
Thursday will be a big day for Missouri. It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants. It’s also the day Missouri’s Department of Corrections says 565 people […] The post Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
krcgtv.com
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
Comments / 0