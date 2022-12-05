ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department now has the full name of a suspected shooter to go along with a nickname. JCSD sad investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole as the prime suspect in the wounding of William Parker on Saturday near Moselle.
Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident

A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A possible “love triangle” resulted in one Hattiesburg man getting shot. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on William Carey Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Shortly after arriving on the scene, a local hospital notified law enforcement...
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and even a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle were confiscated Friday when Jones County Sheriff Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Jones County. Deputies arrested Patrick Francis, 44, Laurel, and charged him with trafficking of a...
Driver ejected from truck during Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two drivers were injured after a crash in Jones County on Monday, December 5. The crash happened around noon on Highway 84 at Highway 29. The crash involved an 18-wheeler log truck and a GMC pickup. According to witnesses, the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on Highway […]
Man accused of firing shotgun at Forrest County deputy

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Forrest County deputy in the Glendale community on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance on Scenic Drive. As the first deputy arrived at the scene, […]
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a Hattiesburg man missing since Nov. 22 was discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday of a deceased person off Lakeview Road. At that time, a death investigation was initiated, Hattiesburg police said. As the investigation progressed,...
