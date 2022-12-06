ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Republicans ask Evers to ban TikTok from state government devices

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnFtI_0jZQn09100

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican representatives in Congress on Tuesday called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices, calling it a national security threat.

The request comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also a Republican, on Monday banned TikTok from all state government devices.

The issue has gained increasing traction in conservative circles.

A researcher with the conservative Heritage Foundation last month called on government officials to ban TikTok from operating entirely in the United States. And last week, FBI Director Chris Wray said China could use the app to collect data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations as part of his growing warnings about the popular video sharing app.

“Wisconsinites expect their governor to be aware of the dangerous national security threats TikTok poses and to protect them from this avenue for CCP intelligence operations,” said the letter signed by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Scott Fitzgerald.

Gallagher last month joined with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, in writing an opinion piece calling for governments to ban TikTok.

Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said the administration takes cybersecurity threats “very seriously” and regularly consults with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and counterintelligence specialists when making decisions about state government devices.

“We will continue to defer to the judgment and advice of law enforcement, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence experts regarding this and other evolving cybersecurity issues,” Cudaback said.

Earlier, on Twitter, Cudaback faulted Republicans for not speaking directly with the governor about their request.

“My favorite part about Wisconsin Republicans’ (tilde)we want to work together(tilde) narrative is when they send a formal, three-page letter that could’ve been a phone call just so they leak to press and get stories like this,” she said in reference to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story , which first reported on the letter. “In the spirit of bipartisanship, of course!”

Evers does not maintain a personal or official TikTok account. His campaign used one, but per state law that was not maintained using any government device.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

TikTok, which has exploded in popularity with a nearly addictive scroll of videos, has also struggled to detect ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections, according to a recent report from nonprofit Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University.

TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas, based in Los Angeles, has said the company protects all data of American users and that Chinese government officials have no access to it.

Former President Donald Trump issued blanket-style orders against Chinese tech companies, but the White House under President Joe Biden has replaced them with a narrower approach. U.S. officials and the company are now in talks over a possible agreement that would resolve American security concerns.

Associated Press writer James Pollard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roys talks Dem budget priorities as she starts term on powerful Joint Finance Committee

MADISON, Wis. — The next budget cycle will see not only a record-setting nearly $6.6 billion budget surplus, but also new faces on the state’s powerful budget-writing committee to debate how to spend it. Among the entrants is Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, who takes her seat on the Joint Finance Committee from retiring Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point. Roys joins...
MADISON, WI
The Independent

Evangelicals may be turning away from Trump, but Christian nationalism isn’t going anywhere

Since the heady days of Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Caleb Campbell’s congregation has been split in two. The pastor of an evangelical church in the northern suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, he has watched his flock both energised and repulsed by the real estate tycoon’s political rise.“When Trump would come to town, we had members of our congregation inside the building for the rally and some outside the building protesting,” he tells The Independent. “I was naive. I remember thinking that obviously people see right through this. I was shocked to discover that most people really earnestly supported not only...
ARIZONA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baldwin, Murray introduce bill to cover travel costs for abortion seekers

WASHINGTON — Democratic senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Patty Murray of Washington have introduced a bill designed to help cover costs for people who have to travel long distances to receive reproductive healthcare, including abortions. The Reproductive Health Travel Fund Act of 2022, which comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also entered into an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced Tuesday. As part of that, the company promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators are still in the early stages of reviewing thousands of pages of records from other plants. The company employs some 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations nationwide.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s forces ‘destroy’ city of Bakhmut

Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.It comes as the head of Nato expressed worry that the...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy