Universal announces timeline for the opening of its new Epic Universe theme park

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said construction of Universal’s brand-new theme park is on track for a summer 2025 opening.

Executives said the busy summer travel season is the perfect time to open the Epic Universe theme park.

The theme park is being built along Sand Lake Road.

Universal believes national demand for themed attractions is high, and the new Terminal C at Orlando International Airport may bring in even more tourists.

The park was initially expected to open next year, but was hit by delays from COVID-19.

See renderings and construction of the park below:

