Buena Vista, VA

The News-Gazette

KEVIN SHIFFLETT

Kevin “Neil” Shifflett, 57, of Buena Vista, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born March 25, 1965, the son of Robert and Virginia Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by seven brothers. He is survived by his brother, Timothy and...
BUENA VISTA, VA
The News-Gazette

ETHAN RHOADES

Ethan James Rhoades passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Buena Vista. He was born in Elkton, Md., on Oct. 5, 1993, a son of Robert Rhoades, formerly of Ligonier, Penn., and Mary Grey (McGuffin) Rhoades, formerly of Fairfield. He is survived by his parents, his brother...
BUENA VISTA, VA
The News-Gazette

ROSA BRADLEY

Rosa Burch Bradley, 94, of Amherst, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2022. Rosa was born in Amherst County on May 16, 1928, one of eight children of the late Tallie and Allie Burch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a...
AMHERST, VA
The News-Gazette

KATHY BOWYER

Kathy Shanks Bowyer, 68, of Natural Bridge Station passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1954, in Lexington, daughter of Odell Paxton Shanks and Minnie Evelyn Hickman Shanks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Bowyer. Surviving Mrs....
NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, VA
The News-Gazette

Patterson Found Guilty

After two hours of deliberation last Thursday, a Buena Vista jury convicted Jonathan K. Patterson of murder in the first degree and arson in the death of his father, Phillip Edmond “Jay” Patterson II. The verdict marked the conclusion of a two-day trial in Buena Vista Circuit Court.Jay Patterson, a ...
BUENA VISTA, VA
The News-Gazette

CYNTHIA HAMLETT

Cynthia Gail “Smith” Hamlett, 63, of Buena Vista passed away peacefully at Heritage Hall following a long battle with breast cancer on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was born Dec. 4, 1959, in Lexington, the daughter of John Smith and the late Edith Worth Smith. Surviving are her...
BUENA VISTA, VA
The News-Gazette

Visiting NBVFD

Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the Natural Bridge Fire Department Saturday morning for the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa. Among those posing for photos with the Clauses were Winter Moore and her mother Fridea Moore (above). Meanwhile, volunteers whipped up pancakes, eggs and sausage in the kitchen ...
NATURAL BRIDGE, VA
The News-Gazette

Hitting The Trail

The businesses of the North Rockbridge Trail invited area residents and tourists to its annual holiday open house Saturday. Among the busy businesses were (as seen on this page) 3 Seasons in Fairfield, Wade’s Mill and Ecco Adesso Vineyards. (Stephanie Mikels Blevins photos) ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM...
FAIRFIELD, VA
The News-Gazette

A Classic Closes

The sun has set on the site where many sunny-side-up eggs have been served for half a century.The venerable Lexington Restaurant ceased operations last Wednesday, Nov. 30, after over 50 years in business.It began in 1971 as the Lexington Motel Restaurant in the space formerly occupied by the Clover Creamery ...
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

PM Boys Split Pair

The Parry McCluer High School boys basketball team split a pair of nondistrict home games in its opening week of the season, defeating Nelson County 49-22 last Monday before falling to James River 66-52 last Wednesday.First-year PM head coach Tyler Kerr earned his first career win in the season opener.The ...
BUENA VISTA, VA
The News-Gazette

Gobble Wobble Draws 372

The 11th annual Lexington Gobble Wobble 5-kilometer race welcomed 372 runners and walkers on Thanksgiving morning, and the children’s fun run drew a spirited group of youths.Numbers were still being added up, but Gobble Wobble chair Rebecca Williams said the event, organized by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees, raised thousands of dollars ...
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

Think Twice On Trees

Nov. 30, 2022 Editor, The News-Gazette: There is so much to be grateful for in this season of renewal and thanks. This year, I am especially thankful for those of past and present who have planted, nurtured, and loved the majestic shade trees that contribute to our enjoyment of Lexington.
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

RC Boys Drop Two

The Rockbridge County High School boys basketball team suffered a pair of nondistict road losses in its first week of action, coming up short 50-42 at Fort Defiance on Tuesday of last week before falling at Staunton 62-38.In the season opener at Fort, the Wildcats (0-2) didn’t shoot well and ...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
The News-Gazette

VMI Upsets Navy, 80-72

Senior Sean Conway scored a career-high 28 points Saturday to lead the Virginia Military Institute men’s basketball team to an 80-72 upset win over The Naval Academy in nonconference play on Saturday afternoon at Cameron Hall in Lexington.The victory is the first Division I win for first-year VMI head coach ...
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

One Of The Biggest

The Lexington Christmas Parade this past Friday was one of the city’s largest. With the theme “Sounds of the Season,” the parade had 70 entries, but each of the participating fire, rescue and EMT units counted as one. “We also had at least five entries that brought multiple vehicles - ...
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

Rocco Hired At VMI

Virginia Military Institute announced the hiring of Danny Rocco as its new head football coach on Saturday. Rocco comes to VMI after serving as the defensive senior analyst at Penn State this fall. The 33rd head coach in Keydet football history, he succeeds Scott Wachenheim. He has coached previously at ...
LEXINGTON, VA

