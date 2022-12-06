Read full article on original website
The News-Gazette
Bunyan Bryce Fortune Jr., 66, of Buena Vista died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Bunyan Bryce Fortune, Jr. Bunyan Bryce Fortune Jr., 66, of Buena Vista died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. , the son of Bunyan B. Fortune Sr. and Margaret Farley Fortune. Surviving are his wife, Claudia Fortune; son, Chris Fortune; and four grandchildren. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements...
The News-Gazette
KEVIN SHIFFLETT
Kevin “Neil” Shifflett, 57, of Buena Vista, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born March 25, 1965, the son of Robert and Virginia Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by seven brothers. He is survived by his brother, Timothy and...
The News-Gazette
ETHAN RHOADES
Ethan James Rhoades passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Buena Vista. He was born in Elkton, Md., on Oct. 5, 1993, a son of Robert Rhoades, formerly of Ligonier, Penn., and Mary Grey (McGuffin) Rhoades, formerly of Fairfield. He is survived by his parents, his brother...
The News-Gazette
ROSA BRADLEY
Rosa Burch Bradley, 94, of Amherst, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2022. Rosa was born in Amherst County on May 16, 1928, one of eight children of the late Tallie and Allie Burch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a...
The News-Gazette
KATHY BOWYER
Kathy Shanks Bowyer, 68, of Natural Bridge Station passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1954, in Lexington, daughter of Odell Paxton Shanks and Minnie Evelyn Hickman Shanks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Bowyer. Surviving Mrs....
The News-Gazette
Patterson Found Guilty
After two hours of deliberation last Thursday, a Buena Vista jury convicted Jonathan K. Patterson of murder in the first degree and arson in the death of his father, Phillip Edmond “Jay” Patterson II. The verdict marked the conclusion of a two-day trial in Buena Vista Circuit Court.Jay Patterson, a ...
The News-Gazette
CYNTHIA HAMLETT
Cynthia Gail “Smith” Hamlett, 63, of Buena Vista passed away peacefully at Heritage Hall following a long battle with breast cancer on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was born Dec. 4, 1959, in Lexington, the daughter of John Smith and the late Edith Worth Smith. Surviving are her...
The News-Gazette
Visiting NBVFD
Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the Natural Bridge Fire Department Saturday morning for the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa. Among those posing for photos with the Clauses were Winter Moore and her mother Fridea Moore (above). Meanwhile, volunteers whipped up pancakes, eggs and sausage in the kitchen ...
The News-Gazette
Hitting The Trail
The businesses of the North Rockbridge Trail invited area residents and tourists to its annual holiday open house Saturday. Among the busy businesses were (as seen on this page) 3 Seasons in Fairfield, Wade’s Mill and Ecco Adesso Vineyards. (Stephanie Mikels Blevins photos) ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM...
The News-Gazette
A Classic Closes
The sun has set on the site where many sunny-side-up eggs have been served for half a century.The venerable Lexington Restaurant ceased operations last Wednesday, Nov. 30, after over 50 years in business.It began in 1971 as the Lexington Motel Restaurant in the space formerly occupied by the Clover Creamery ...
The News-Gazette
PM Boys Split Pair
The Parry McCluer High School boys basketball team split a pair of nondistrict home games in its opening week of the season, defeating Nelson County 49-22 last Monday before falling to James River 66-52 last Wednesday.First-year PM head coach Tyler Kerr earned his first career win in the season opener.The ...
The News-Gazette
Gobble Wobble Draws 372
The 11th annual Lexington Gobble Wobble 5-kilometer race welcomed 372 runners and walkers on Thanksgiving morning, and the children’s fun run drew a spirited group of youths.Numbers were still being added up, but Gobble Wobble chair Rebecca Williams said the event, organized by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees, raised thousands of dollars ...
The News-Gazette
Think Twice On Trees
Nov. 30, 2022 Editor, The News-Gazette: There is so much to be grateful for in this season of renewal and thanks. This year, I am especially thankful for those of past and present who have planted, nurtured, and loved the majestic shade trees that contribute to our enjoyment of Lexington.
The News-Gazette
RC Boys Drop Two
The Rockbridge County High School boys basketball team suffered a pair of nondistict road losses in its first week of action, coming up short 50-42 at Fort Defiance on Tuesday of last week before falling at Staunton 62-38.In the season opener at Fort, the Wildcats (0-2) didn’t shoot well and ...
The News-Gazette
VMI Upsets Navy, 80-72
Senior Sean Conway scored a career-high 28 points Saturday to lead the Virginia Military Institute men’s basketball team to an 80-72 upset win over The Naval Academy in nonconference play on Saturday afternoon at Cameron Hall in Lexington.The victory is the first Division I win for first-year VMI head coach ...
The News-Gazette
One Of The Biggest
The Lexington Christmas Parade this past Friday was one of the city’s largest. With the theme “Sounds of the Season,” the parade had 70 entries, but each of the participating fire, rescue and EMT units counted as one. “We also had at least five entries that brought multiple vehicles - ...
The News-Gazette
Rocco Hired At VMI
Virginia Military Institute announced the hiring of Danny Rocco as its new head football coach on Saturday. Rocco comes to VMI after serving as the defensive senior analyst at Penn State this fall. The 33rd head coach in Keydet football history, he succeeds Scott Wachenheim. He has coached previously at ...
