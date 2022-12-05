Read full article on original website
Stewart A. Dickson, 81
LACONIA — Stewart “Stew” A. Dickson, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Concord Hospital - Franklin. A lifelong resident of Laconia, Stew was born October 13, 1941, son to the late Valmore and Dorothy (Picard) Dickson. He attended Laconia schools and was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America achieving the highest award of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Laconia High in 1959, and played on the Sachems football team. His education continued at Northeastern University (ROTC program) where he was elected treasurer of his fraternity Phi Gamm Pi and graduated with a degree in engineering.
Christine A. Wilcox, 64
FRANKLIN — Christine Ann Wilcox, 64, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2022. She was born on September 20, 1958, to Vernon and June Merchant in Worcester, Massachusetts. She worked for many years in manufacturing and retired after being a dietary aid for the Merrimack County Nursing Home.
Sandra A. Greenwood, 83
With sadness, we announce the passing of Sandra A. MacDonald Greenwood on Dec. 4, at age 83; a loving wife and mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched. Sandra, better known as Sandy, was born at home in Plymouth on Sept. 11, 1939, the daughter of...
Kenneth R. Gordon, 59
BRISTOL — Kenneth R. Gordon, 59, died Dec. 5, at home. He was born in Laconia, the youngest of two sons of Reginald and Jane (Dellil) Gordon. He was raised in Belmont where he attended elementary school, the family then moved to Laconia where he attended Laconia High School. Ken was diagnosed in his early teens with a long-term mental health disease that prevented him from living his life to its fullest. Ken felt most at peace when he was out in nature, whether it was country walks or rides, he was happy to be out. He was thoughtful and enjoyed being with his family.
David E. Goss, 75
David Edward Goss, 75, passed from this world into the next on November 21, 2022 from renal failure and other complications. His journey began April 15, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Eugene and Vera Goss. As the family relocated, he attended schools in Key West, Florida and Brunswick, Maine, and later in Manchester New Hampshire. He worked at Maine Medical Center in Portland, at Concord NH as a Cardio Tech, and later moved to Peterborough New Hampshire, working at Monadnock Community Hospital.
Volunteers needed to pack 10,000 meals that will be distributed to the hungry
The 1st Congregational Church of Meredith is collaborating with youth groups from several communities who are coordinating and hosting an inter-generational food packaging event Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Families are invited to participate in packing 10,000 meals at the Congregational Church of Laconia, located at 18 Veterans Square in Laconia.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains
CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals
Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
New Hampshire couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
DALTON, N.H. — A couple in Dalton is celebrating 70 years of marriage. Art and Judy Greaves had their wedding at Thayers Inn in Littleton in 1952.
NH Democrats call for former Laconia resident arrested for stalking to step down as Nashua rep
Stacie Laughton, a Nashua representative-elect and former Laconia resident and politician, is facing calls from New Hampshire Democratic leadership to resign after being unable to attend Organization Day because she is in jail. Laughton was arrested Nov. 12, four days after winning election to the Statehouse, and charged with stalking...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
Franklin school evacuated after apparent hoax
FRANKLIN — Franklin High School was evacuated during what appeared to be a mass hoax of threats to schools around New Hampshire. As many as eight other potential threats were reported around the state.
NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness
This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
Laconia officials raise concerns about developer ahead of Exec Council meeting
Additional concerns arose Tuesday about a Manchester woman with no large-scale property development experience who’s been chosen by the state to buy the former 220-acre Laconia State School and turn it into a massive housing and tourism campus. The concerns come a day before the state Department of Administrative...
Mass. State Lottery: $100,000 Powerball winner in Haverhill
There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Haverhill from Monday night’s drawing, which was the highest prize amount won from that drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Powerball player matched the first five of their numbers to the numbers drawn on a 2X Power Play ticket, resulting...
