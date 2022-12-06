Girls Academy Winter Showcase & Champions Cup 2022. The Houston Dash Academy headed to Bell Bank Park in Mesa, AZ for this years GA Winter Showcase & Champions Cup event from December 1-5. This event was the first Champions Cup event of the season with all qualifying teams from U13 to U19 facing off. The Showcase event featured U15 - U19 teams who played competition outside of their conference during the event weekend. Colleges were represented in huge numbers from across the country with over 275 coaching staff present along with the United States Soccer Federation scouts observing the talent on the sidelines.

