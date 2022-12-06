ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kingwood.com

Traffic Alert: Road Closure in Atascocita Decmber 12 - 21.

Traffic Alert: Road Closure in Atascocita Decmber 12 - 21. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor is ready to begin constructing new pavement at FM 1960 and Atascocita Shores Drive, on the north side of FM 1960. This work requires a total closure of Atascocita Shores Drive north...
ATASCOCITA, TX
kingwood.com

Donations Needed for Montgomery County Meals on Wheels

Donations Needed for Montgomery County Meals on Wheels. Can you help? Montgomery County Meals on Wheels still need 200 stockings to ensure every precious Senior on our service receives a gift this holiday season. Their clients really appreciate being remembered and knowing someone cares! If you have any questions please contact Rhonda Darby by email at rhonda@mowmc.org.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Stranger Danger Notice for Atascocita Middle School

Stranger Danger Notice for Atascocita Middle School. We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. Yesterday after school, two of our 6th grade students were walking home from...
HUMBLE, TX
kingwood.com

Girls Academy Winter Showcase & Champions Cup 2022

Girls Academy Winter Showcase & Champions Cup 2022. The Houston Dash Academy headed to Bell Bank Park in Mesa, AZ for this years GA Winter Showcase & Champions Cup event from December 1-5. This event was the first Champions Cup event of the season with all qualifying teams from U13 to U19 facing off. The Showcase event featured U15 - U19 teams who played competition outside of their conference during the event weekend. Colleges were represented in huge numbers from across the country with over 275 coaching staff present along with the United States Soccer Federation scouts observing the talent on the sidelines.
MESA, AZ
kingwood.com

HHS Theatre Presents The Addams Family January 12-14

HHS Theatre Presents The Addams Family January 12-14 HHS Theatre Department with HHS Fine Arts proudly presents. The Humble High School Department of Theatre, in collaboration with HHS Fine Arts proudly presents The Addams Family - School Edition January 12-14 in the brand new Performing Arts Center, 1700 Wilson Road. Tickets are on sale now for all three shows. All shows begin promptly at 7 p.m. and the house will open each night at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at The HHS Wildcat Theatre: humblehstheatre.ludu s.com/
HUMBLE, TX

