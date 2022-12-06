ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

What makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow so special?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been a proven winner. But what makes him so good at it?. Cincinnati's offensive coordinator Brian Callahan believes Burrow is special. "He sees things happening. He’s got incredible vision and understanding of what defenses are trying to do, where they’re located on the field," Callahan said on Peter Schrager’s "The Season" podcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before 'MNF'

Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final...
TAMPA, FL
The Ringer

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
atozsports.com

How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool

The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff

Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.  Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.  Los Angeles trailed 16-3 after Daniel Carlson’s third field goal with 12:20...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Yardbarker

Week After Week, Steelers Underperforming Player Making It Harder For Team To Not Draft His Replacement In 2023

Heading into the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had several question marks which included the quarterback situation, offensive line inconsistency and lack of depth on the defensive side of the ball. Since August, the team has slowly developed a solution at the signal-caller position with rookie Kenny Pickett getting better each week. A strong rushing attack emerged after the bye week and the defense is currently the healthiest it’s been all year.
PITTSBURGH, PA

