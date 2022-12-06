Read full article on original website
Nick Kostos: I think the Browns are going to beat the Bengals
What are the best bets for this week? Nick Kostos joined Baskin and Phelps to give his bets for the World Cup, Browns-Bengals, and the rest of the NFL.
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their "New Heights" podcast and digital series.
Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
What makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow so special?
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been a proven winner. But what makes him so good at it?. Cincinnati's offensive coordinator Brian Callahan believes Burrow is special. "He sees things happening. He’s got incredible vision and understanding of what defenses are trying to do, where they’re located on the field," Callahan said on Peter Schrager’s "The Season" podcast.
Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before 'MNF'
Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final...
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals
Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool
The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Browns may use Jacoby Brissett packages with Deshaun Watson's early struggles
Watson finished the game with 12 completions on 22 attempts for 131 yards and an interception. The Browns got the victory over his former team, but he accounted for zero of the Browns' 27 points in the Week 13 matchup. Watson's return from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s...
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Baker Mayfield leads miracle comeback in Rams’ ‘TNF’ win over Raiders
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Los Angeles trailed 16-3 after Daniel Carlson’s third field goal with 12:20...
Chiefs’ snap counts vs. Bengals: Who saw increased playing time, and what does it mean?
Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco’s exceptional all-purpose yardage was wasted Sunday afternoon.
Joe Burrow, Bengals dethrone Chiefs atop Nick's NFL Tiers in Week 14 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Mark Schlereth reveal Nick's NFL Tiers entering Week 14. Nick ranks Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as top the list after their win over the Chiefs in Week 13. The Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers fill out the remaining top teams on Nick's NFL Tiers.
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Baker Mayfield headbutts teammate after leading Rams on go-ahead TD drive
Baker Mayfield was hyped after leading the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. He headbutted his teammate.
Week After Week, Steelers Underperforming Player Making It Harder For Team To Not Draft His Replacement In 2023
Heading into the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had several question marks which included the quarterback situation, offensive line inconsistency and lack of depth on the defensive side of the ball. Since August, the team has slowly developed a solution at the signal-caller position with rookie Kenny Pickett getting better each week. A strong rushing attack emerged after the bye week and the defense is currently the healthiest it’s been all year.
