Sioux Falls, SD

Hot 104.7

When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman

When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
HARRISBURG, SD
Hot 104.7

A Family Holiday Tradition: Mogen David

Some years ago I was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in one of the small towns here in the Sioux Falls area, and as I often do, I turned back to the 'old days'. There were perhaps a couple of hundred folks there that evening and I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store

What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Driver Hits Sioux Falls Famous Dave’s BBQ Sign Wednesday Morning

A Sioux Falls restaurant known for its famous bar-b-que is now in need of a new famous sign. The big red sign out in front of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 2700 South Minnesota Avenue received more than just a minor boo-boo early Wednesday morning after a car driven by a Sioux Falls man smashed into the sign, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

USD Head Men’s Basketball Coach Injured in Fall

The University of South Dakota men's basketball team will be without their head coach for a undetermined amount of time after he was injured this week. USD head men's basketball coach Eric Peterson was injured in a fall at his home and was taken to the hospital to deal with the injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier Wins Coach of the Year Honor

South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier has been awarded one of the top honors for coaches in the country. On Thursday, Stiegelmeier was named the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award winner as the top coach in the FCS ranks. Here is the complete release from the SDSU Athletic Department...
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

