Marc Molinaro announces senior staff hires
Today, Congressman elect Marc Molinaro announced his senior staff hires.
WKTV
SUNY Oneonta to be designated a university instead of college
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Starting in January of 2023, SUNY Oneonta will be designated a university instead of a college. The change comes after regulations through the New York State Board of Regents shifted, relating to the number of graduate-level degrees a school must have to qualify. SUNY Oneonta has at...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fair Maps for Broome County Wins Lawsuit Against Broome County
Broome County may have to dedraw its legislative district map after Judge Joesph McBride ruled in favor of the group suing the county. Fair Maps for Broome County filed the lawsuit in May, alleging the map violates state law. "Our group felt the map that resulted from the process violated...
wrvo.org
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
Former Prattsville Town Supervisor sentenced for fraud
Today in Federal Court, Kory O'Hara, a former Town Supervisor of Prattsville, New York, was sentenced for grant fraud.
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
wxhc.com
County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found
Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Student misconduct on Late Nite buses is indicative of larger social unrest
For two weekends in a row this September, the Binghamton University Student Association shut down its Late Nite Off-Campus College Transport (OCCT) service, which offers nighttime transportation between campus and the Downtown area on Friday and Saturday nights, as a result of students acting aggressively toward bus drivers. I was shocked when I heard this news. I became even more disgusted when similar incidents occurred again on Halloween weekend, with students now antagonizing police officers at bus stops in addition to student bus drivers, after the bus line had only just reopened weeks before. My initial thoughts were — what’s wrong with people?
Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew
Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
Pierogies and Halubki Ukraine fundraiser
The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is hosting a tasty fundraiser to raise money for those fighting and suffering in Ukraine.
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Ilion woman has been charged with Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny after allegedly receiving fraudulent benefits for several months. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, after an investigation, it was learned that 34-year-old...
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Former DA Cornwell covered up his criminal record
Former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell has now added to his criminal record in an effort to cover up his previous crime.
Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor
EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Adds New K-9 Team
The Cortland County Sheriff has announced a new K-9 Team to the department. Officer Neena Test and K-9 Rhett are the newest members of the sheriff department’s K-9 team. Both Officer Testa and K-9 Rhett recently completed their 6 week training at a K-9 school at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. Officer Testa and Rhett are certified in patrol, narcotics, apprehension and training.
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County
Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
