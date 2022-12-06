Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Pantry’s Teen Giving Program in full swing for the holiday season
Men and women in blue were honored with awards for heroic acts while on the force. Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
westernmassnews.com
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Members of the department’s C-3 units, along with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, went Christmas shopping with roughly 50 Springfield elementary...
westernmassnews.com
Pilot program launched to help families impacted by ‘cliff’ effect
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
westernmassnews.com
Victim of deadly stabbing on School St. in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the man who was murdered at a residence on School Street Monday morning. Duane Miller from Springfield, was 49-years-old. The woman charged with his Murder, 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, was arraigned Monday, the same day,...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
Single-family residence sells for $430,000 in West Springfield
Husam Noury acquired the property at 107 Galaska Drive, West Springfield, from Simon J Brighenti and Maria R Brighenti on Nov. 10, 2022. The $430,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $197. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 27,712-square-foot lot. Additional...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police officers, K9 honored at Symphony Hall commemoration ceremony
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Updated: 11 hours ago. We now know when basketball’s biggest names will...
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Festival of Trees and celebrity bartending event
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and East Longmeadow. Town by town took us to Springfield for the annual Festival of Trees. Take a stroll through a colorful forest of beautiful and creative Christmas trees all donated and decorated by area businesses, organizations, families and individuals.
Students “Shop with a Cop” at Springfield Walmart
It's the season of giving, and local law enforcement are making sure no child goes without a toy during during the annual "Shop with a Cop".
westernmassnews.com
South End Citizens Council holds appreciation event for Springfield officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South End Citizens Council showed their appreciation to Springfield Police officers Tuesday evening for the work they have done in the past year. The officers in attendance were gifted with custom-made pens. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood was also in attendance and received an award...
westernmassnews.com
Jewish Federation temporarily relocates to Holyoke following JCC fire
Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack. Last Thursday, Ludlow High School boys’ soccer coach Greg Kolodziey suffered a major heart attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the...
Fire destroys single-family home on Kennedy Road in Northampton
Firefighters put out a fire that started early Thursday morning on 325 Kennedy Road in Northampton.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday night news update
In this update, the Hampden District Attorney's office looking for a suspect they say murdered 17-year-old Shana Price at Blunt Park in Springfield in 1990, state and local leaders announcing a new pilot program aimed at helping struggling families make ends meet, and a new superintendent will soon lead schools in the diocese of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield fashion designer named one of Ted Talk’s most influential people
Ludlow boys’ soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack. Last Thursday, Ludlow High School boys’ soccer coach Greg Kolodziey suffered a major heart attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the...
westernmassnews.com
Composite sketches released for suspect in 1990 unsolved murder
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement. Updated: 7 hours...
49-year-old man identified in Springfield deadly stabbing
A 49-year-old man from Springfield has been identified in a stabbing on School Street Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
We’re getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We’re getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
Comments / 0