Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

Janna's Friday Forecast

Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pilot program launched to help families impacted by ‘cliff’ effect

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Victim of deadly stabbing on School St. in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the man who was murdered at a residence on School Street Monday morning. Duane Miller from Springfield, was 49-years-old. The woman charged with his Murder, 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, was arraigned Monday, the same day,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue

SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thursday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Festival of Trees and celebrity bartending event

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and East Longmeadow. Town by town took us to Springfield for the annual Festival of Trees. Take a stroll through a colorful forest of beautiful and creative Christmas trees all donated and decorated by area businesses, organizations, families and individuals.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

South End Citizens Council holds appreciation event for Springfield officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South End Citizens Council showed their appreciation to Springfield Police officers Tuesday evening for the work they have done in the past year. The officers in attendance were gifted with custom-made pens. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood was also in attendance and received an award...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Jewish Federation temporarily relocates to Holyoke following JCC fire

Ludlow boys' soccer team supporting coach after he suffers major heart attack. Last Thursday, Ludlow High School boys' soccer coach Greg Kolodziey suffered a major heart attack.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday night news update

In this update, the Hampden District Attorney's office looking for a suspect they say murdered 17-year-old Shana Price at Blunt Park in Springfield in 1990, state and local leaders announcing a new pilot program aimed at helping struggling families make ends meet, and a new superintendent will soon lead schools in the diocese of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Composite sketches released for suspect in 1990 unsolved murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

We're getting answers on the stabbing that took place Monday morning in Springfield that led to a 21-year-old woman being charged with murder. We're getting answers in the officer-involved shooting case in Springfield from a couple weeks ago after the suspect who was shot by police was found to be not dangerous by a judge.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

