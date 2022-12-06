Read full article on original website
Why Paysafe Stock Plunged by 10% on Friday
U.K.-based fintech Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had a lousy time on the U.S. exchange at the end of the week. On Friday, the company's New York Stock Exchange-listed stock took a 10% hit on some dispiriting news about the future of those shares. So what. Just after market close on Thursday, Paysafe...
5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023
You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries. We don't know when the market will rebound,...
Why Leonardo DRS Stock Climbed This Week
An Italian-owned mid-tier defense contractor hit public markets in late November, and investors appear to be quickly warming to the stock as an investment opportunity. Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) climbed as much as 15% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the company's merger with Israeli defense specialist RADA Electronics Industries.
KBWB, USB, C, STT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) where we have detected an approximate $106.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.2% decrease week over week (from 39,780,000 to 37,720,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBWB, in trading today US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) is up about 0.1%, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) is up about 0.6%, and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) is higher by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBWB Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBWB, versus its 200 day moving average:
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying With Both Hands
Whether you're new to investing or you're a seasoned veteran, 2022 has probably been a lousy year. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index disappointed investors with the worst performance we've seen in over 50 years. Fear of a recession that may or may not happen...
SL Green Cuts Its Dividend as the Manhattan Office Market Suffers From Long COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic cast a dark cloud over the office real estate investment trust (REIT) sector as it proved that companies could continue operations in a 100% remote environment. With a tight labor market, many companies are struggling to bring workers back to the office. Rising inflation is causing companies...
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Barnes Group, Inc. B is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
BIIB vs. TECH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value...
Atlassian (TEAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $137.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
3 Must-Know IPOs to Anticipate for 2023
It's been a quiet and bumpy year for IPOs, with many 2021 and 2020 hot issues now in a massive slump amid the bear market of 2022. Looking ahead to 2023, we've got an impressive lineup of firms (such as Stripe, Reddit, and Discord) slated to go live on the exchanges.
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 In Right Now
For many investors, 2022 has been a less than ideal year in the stock market, to put it lightly. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that 2023 will be any better. While investors can't control the market, they should focus on what they can control, and that's investing in a diverse collection of sound stocks with solid track records and long-term potential. If you have $10,000 to invest, here are two great stocks to buy right now.
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Saratoga Investment (SAR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $33.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A Shares Close the Week 26.8% Higher - Weekly Wrap
Vivint Smart Home Inc - Class A (VVNT) shares closed this week 26.8% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 21.6% year-to-date, up 10.2% over the past 12 months, and up 21.9% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
DKS or FIVE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Five Below (FIVE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover...
Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Apple (AAPL) closed the most recent trading day at $142.65, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of iPhones,...
Fed Fatigue Leads to Dull December Trading
Resurgent Fed fears and subsequent recession anxieties kept a lid on any gains for most of the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) saw a massive tumble on Monday as a new crop of concerns over another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve gripped Wall Street once more. The Dow turned in another huge loss on Tuesday, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- soared.
NFE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.51, changing hands as low as $45.16 per share. New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $332.12, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the health...
