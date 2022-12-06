Read full article on original website
Carvana stock crashed another 45% on Wednesday: here’s why
Carvana bankruptcy concerns grew further on recent Bloomberg report. Wedbush analyst says Carvana stock could eventually be worthless. Shares of the online used car retailer are now down over 98% YTD. Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) crashed as much as 45% this morning as growing concerns related to bankruptcy...
Oil closes at 2022 low, so why are oil stocks still rising?
Oil closed yesterday at $22 per barrel, the lowest mark of the year. Despite this fall, energy stocks are still trading up 53% on the year. Short sellers sensing an opportunity may need to dig deeper into the data, however. Anyone who has filled up the tank of their car...
After the FTX Collapse, Investors are Jumping on Metacade (MCADE)
FTX collapse due to poor management hits crypto markets hard across the board. Metacade (MCADE) presale successfully navigating through the bearish storm. Increasing numbers of investors praising Metacade for its broad utility. Crypto markets were sent into meltdown at the start of November 2022, as a massive black hole was...
Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold prices likely to consolidate ahead of potential rally next year
Gold prices accelerated higher since early November but eased somewhat in the first week of December. The yellow metal is likely to rally next year if decoupled from equities performance. A slowing environment is likely to be more bullish for gold than silver. Earlier in the year, the Ukraine-Russia conflict...
What to expect from homebuilder stocks in 2023?
Toll Brothers reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q4. CFRA analyst shares his outlook on homebuilder stocks for 2023. Homebuilder stocks have recovered about 20% since late October. “ITB” – the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has recovered about 20% since late October but the coming year is unlikely to...
Should you buy ADA after new privacy protocol announcement and a spike in on-chain activity
The on-Chain activity of Cardano spiked with high volatility expected. Charles Hoskinson outlined the new privacy protocol coming to the ecosystem. ADA can climb up to 33% in value by the end of December 2022. Cardano (ADA/USD) co-founder Charles Hoskinson outlined the new features of a privacy-focused protocol that will...
SILK Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 9th December, 2022, Chainwire. LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SILK on December 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SILK/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the...
Is it safe to buy oil amid delivering negative returns on the year?
2022 turned out to be a tricky year for oil traders. Until recently, oil delivered positive returns on the year, moving to the $130/barrel area. It opened the year around $80/barrel and spiked higher on the news that Russia has invaded Ukraine. In the following months, sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia led to chaotic price movements in the context of a European energy crisis.
Activist Dan Loeb ups his stake in Bath & Body Works Inc
Third Point's Loeb now has a 6.0% stake in Bath & Body Works Inc. He explained what he's after on a call with CNBC's Scott Kirby. Bath & Body Works stock is currently down nearly 40% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is trading up on Friday after...
Costco stock maintains a symmetrical triangle pattern. What this means for the price
COST trades in a symmetrical triangle with a potential breakout. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) continues to send mixed signals. The stock has been trading in a symmetrical triangle since bottoming at $406 in May. Is a breakout on the horizon after mixed retail news?. Costco stock took a hit on...
Shell vs BP: Which is a better oil and gas stock?
Shell and BP share prices have jumped by 33% in 2022. They have underperformed their American peers like Exxon and Chevron. I believe that Shell is a better investment than BP. Shell (LON: SHEL) and BP (LON: BP) are the first and third-biggest oil and gas companies in Europe in...
Next housing market crash prediction for 2023
House prices have dropped sharply this year. The decline is mostly because of the rising mortgage rates. A 2008/9 housing crash will likely not happen in 2023. The housing market in most developed countries as soaring interest rates push mortgage rates to multi-year highs. At the same time, the yield curve inversion has led to elevated fears of a major global recession. In this next housing market prediction, I will look at whether the sector will clash in 2023.
VIDEO: Forex markets – 2022 review and future predictions
Most asset classes have been on a tumultuous ride in 2022. The currency markets are no exception, with lots of volatility in the forex news cycle and some enormous moves across the board this year. On the Invezz podcast, I chat with Invezz’s forex specialist, Mircea Vasiu. Mircea is a...
Morgan Stanley recommends avoiding Airbnb stock for 2023
Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb Inc to underweight on Wednesday. Analyst Brian Nowak's bear case sees the stock crashing to $60 a share. Airbnb stock is currently down about 50% versus the start of the year. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has had a rather challenging 2022 and unfortunately, next year is...
Rent the Runway stock surged: What can go wrong?
Rent the Runway share price made a strong comeback this week. The company published stellar financial results on Wednesday. It is unlikely that the stock will continue surging because of the cash burn. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) stock price popped by more than 70% on Thursday after the company...
Sell Manchester United stock ahead of earnings. Here are the technical indicators
MANU stock has returned by 67% in a month amid acquisition speculations. Do you love soccer, or are you a fan of Manchester United? Then probably, you consider investing in stocks of listed clubs. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is one of those equities available for trading on stock markets. But how are you conversant with this stock’s price movement?
Unilever may be considering selling its U.S. ice cream brands
Bloomberg report says Unilever may sell its U.S. ice cream brands. CEO Alan Jope reacts to the report on CNBC Squawk on the Street. Unilever stock has climbed nearly 20% over the past two months. Unilever plc (LON: ULVR) is in focus on Thursday after a Bloomberg report said the...
Ethereum price forecast after sharks and whales add almost $700M in ETH
Ethereum sharks, as well as whales, added almost $700 million in ETH. Binance.US eliminates all trading fees for four Ethereum spot market pairs. These factors can help ETH increase by 7.14% at the end of December. Ethereum (ETH/USD) whales and sharks have begun adding ETh, where 561,000 $ETH, worth nearly...
Tesla stock is still ‘egregiously overvalued’: Analyst
Roth Capital analyst says Tesla stock should be worth $85 only. Craig Irwin does not see it as more than an automobile company. Tesla Inc is currently trading more than 50% down for the year. Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have been cut in half this year but a...
USD/CAD price forecast after the Bank of Canada’s December rate hike
USD/CAD remains in a bullish trend and another attempt to 1.40 is possible. Quantitative tightening complements the Bank of Canada's rate hikes. One week before the Federal Reserve of the United States announced its December decision, the Bank of Canada raised the policy interest rate by another 50bp. It has now reached 4.25%.
