Utah State Gymnastics Set to Host Annual Instrasquad Meet on Friday, Dec. 9
LOGAN, Utah – With the official start to the 2023 season less than a month away, Aggie Nation can catch its first glimpse of Utah State's gymnastics team at the Aggie Blue & White Intrasquad Meet on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m., at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Who will replace Jay Hill as Weber State's head coach? Here are 5 options
OGDEN — It's been almost 10 years but Weber State is, once again, in the market for a new head coach. Jay Hill, head of the Wildcats football team for nine seasons, accepted the defensive coordinator and associate head coach position on BYU's football staff. The news broke Tuesday night and was made official by BYU Wednesday morning.
BREAKING: Four-star OT Spencer Fano commits to Utah
The No. 2 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
Layton’s new El Pollo Loco offering free chicken for a year
Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
Kaysville native, former BYU Cougarette shines in ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ at the Eccles Theater
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” continues its run at the Eccles Theater, we spoke to Utah native Libby Lloyd, who plays Lady M dancer Nini in the show. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which is the winner of...
Layton teen may not walk again after snowboarding accident
Doctors have given him a 5 percent chance of ever walking again, and the teen faces months of physical therapy and tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
Public comment window open for Salt Lake-Farmington I-15 expansion plan
To help keep up with the state's growing population, the Utah Department of Transportation has released its new proposal to expand I-15 to five lanes between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
Bear Spray Used During Fight at Utah Mall, Sending One to the Hospital
As every avid hiker knows, carrying bear spray is essential for those traveling through bear country. The liquid inside each can, called oleoresin capsicum, is an oil resin derived from peppers. Sixty-seven times stronger than the average hot sauce, bear repellent is effective at stopping charging bears in their tracks over 90 percent of the time.
Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight
SYRACUSE, Utah — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. “I had packages in my mailbox that I’m pretty sure are destroyed,” said Holly Wilson. “I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck happened here?”
Bradfield’s announcement is a slap in the face to residents of Cache County – Cache Valley Daily
The day I filed as a write-in candidate for Cache County Executive in the recent election, I met with Jess Bradfield. I asked if, due to rumors that he supported my opponent, David Zook, I could expect fair treatment from him. He responded that he did not favor David, that those rumors were untrue, and that he would not support one candidate over the other.
New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
Residents in path of I-15 expansion proposal speak out at community requested hearing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several homeowners are worried they could lose their homes under a proposed highway expansion. The Utah Department of Transportation is in the early stages of studying expanding I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington. There was a community requested hearing on the issue Tuesday...
Downtown Ogden expansion project begins finalizing plans
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is starting to finalize Phase One plans for its 25-year master plan. The plan, called Make Ogden, aims to redevelop downtown Ogden. The first project on the books for Make Ogden is the WonderBlock. Ogden City’s Redevelopment Manager Damen Burham said this development will solve...
