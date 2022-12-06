ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Who will replace Jay Hill as Weber State's head coach? Here are 5 options

OGDEN — It's been almost 10 years but Weber State is, once again, in the market for a new head coach. Jay Hill, head of the Wildcats football team for nine seasons, accepted the defensive coordinator and associate head coach position on BYU's football staff. The news broke Tuesday night and was made official by BYU Wednesday morning.
OGDEN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT

Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
OGDEN, UT
Outsider.com

Bear Spray Used During Fight at Utah Mall, Sending One to the Hospital

As every avid hiker knows, carrying bear spray is essential for those traveling through bear country. The liquid inside each can, called oleoresin capsicum, is an oil resin derived from peppers. Sixty-seven times stronger than the average hot sauce, bear repellent is effective at stopping charging bears in their tracks over 90 percent of the time.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight

SYRACUSE, Utah — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. “I had packages in my mailbox that I’m pretty sure are destroyed,” said Holly Wilson. “I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck happened here?”
SYRACUSE, UT
kvnutalk

Bradfield’s announcement is a slap in the face to residents of Cache County – Cache Valley Daily

The day I filed as a write-in candidate for Cache County Executive in the recent election, I met with Jess Bradfield. I asked if, due to rumors that he supported my opponent, David Zook, I could expect fair treatment from him. He responded that he did not favor David, that those rumors were untrue, and that he would not support one candidate over the other.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Downtown Ogden expansion project begins finalizing plans

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden is starting to finalize Phase One plans for its 25-year master plan. The plan, called Make Ogden, aims to redevelop downtown Ogden. The first project on the books for Make Ogden is the WonderBlock. Ogden City’s Redevelopment Manager Damen Burham said this development will solve...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy