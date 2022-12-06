BROOKLYN, N.Y. – No. 11-ranked Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure comprise the field for the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper which will return to Barclays Center on November 16-17, 2023. Auburn enters its game with Memphis on Saturday with an 8-0 record – one...

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO