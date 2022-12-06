ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Tiger throws set to kickstart indoor season at Early Bird Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn throws team will return to competition to officially begin the Tigers' first indoor season under the helm of head coach Leroy Burrell at the UW Early Bird Invitational Saturday, Dec. 8 in Oshkosh, Wis. "Really excited to get the year started," Auburn Head Coach...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

From Israel to Auburn: Romi Levy's basketball journey "meant to be"

AUBURN, Ala. – Israeli Olympic swimmer Yoav Bruck helped lay the foundation for Auburn’s swimming and diving dynasty when he joined the Tigers’ program 30 years ago, but the 18-time All-American’s contributions to his alma mater continued long after he exited the pool. Three years ago,...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

No. 11 Auburn Headlines 2023 Legends Classic Field

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – No. 11-ranked Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure comprise the field for the 2023 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper which will return to Barclays Center on November 16-17, 2023. Auburn enters its game with Memphis on Saturday with an 8-0 record – one...
AUBURN, AL

