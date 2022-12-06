The sobering statistic that more police officers die by their own hands than at the hands of offenders became personal last month with the suicide of veteran Peekskill Officer Greg Jones. And while there’s been tremendous advances around the subject of emotional wellness of police officers in the past 20 years, there’s an increased need for awareness from co-workers and family members, said two professionals working with the Peekskill Police Department in the tragedy’s aftermath.

