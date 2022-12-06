ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Colleagues Offer Support to Grieving Officers

The sobering statistic that more police officers die by their own hands than at the hands of offenders became personal last month with the suicide of veteran Peekskill Officer Greg Jones. And while there’s been tremendous advances around the subject of emotional wellness of police officers in the past 20 years, there’s an increased need for awareness from co-workers and family members, said two professionals working with the Peekskill Police Department in the tragedy’s aftermath.
Candlelight Tour in Downtown Saturday

As the days grow shorter until the winter solstice on December 21 there are all sorts of strategies to keep spirits from sagging. A candlelight tour of shops in downtown is one such idea. The idea, conceived by Business Improvement District Board Member Drew Claxton, takes place Saturday, December 10 at 5 p.m.
