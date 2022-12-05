ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freethink

Parents: Don’t focus on happiness, help build resilience instead

Excerpted from GOOD INSIDE: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be by Becky Kennedy. Copyright © 2022 by Dr. Becky Kennedy. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Used with permission. All rights reserved. “My kids should be happier than they are,” a mother...
psychologytoday.com

Creating Positive Self-Talk

Inner dialogue can be either devastating or uplifting, depending on how you focus your words. You can change your inner dialogue to improve your well-being by focusing on and changing the stories you tell yourself. When you find yourself caught in negative self-talk, use simple breathing exercises to disrupt thought...
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
psychologytoday.com

Keeping Intimacy Alive

We are told that relationships need work to survive and flourish. That smacks of hard labor and sweaty brows at the end of the day. I would say rather that a successful relationship requires some attention, and that’s not so hard. So many of the complaints I’ve heard over...
L.A. Weekly

6 Powers of Femininity

We live in a world that is constantly telling us that we need to be strong, independent women. And while there is absolutely nothing wrong with being strong and independent, there is also nothing wrong with embracing our femininity. In fact, there are many feminine traits that can actually be quite empowering. Here are six powers of femininity.
Dorothy Writes

Boundaries In Relationships

In every romantic relationship, it is important to establish healthy boundaries to create a lasting, loving bond. By definition, a boundary is a line that delineates one person's territory from another's. In a relationship, boundaries help to define each person's individual needs, wants, and limits.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Uncertainty About A Relationship Requires Self-Discovery

I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.
psychologytoday.com

A Powerful Way to Improve Our Relationships

In a couple, one person always has 100 percent control of 50 percent of the dynamic. In times when we’re triggered or when our partner is acting in a way that’s off, dismissive, or frustrating, we are bound to make mistakes. When we’re triggered by something, we’re not...
disruptmagazine.com

The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry

Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
HackerNoon

THE FIRST VISION

Soul of a Bishop by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST VISION. Dr. Dale exceeded the bishop's worst apprehensions. He was a lean, lank, dark young man with long black hair and irregular, rather prolonged features; his chin was right over to the left; he looked constantly at the bishop's face with a distinctly sceptical grey eye; he could not have looked harder if he had been a photographer or a portrait painter. And his voice was harsh, and the bishop was particularly sensitive to voices.
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned ‘Culturs Lifestyle Network’ Aims To Bring The Beauty Of Global Culture To Your Door

The Culturs global multicultural lifestyle network activates 21st-century diversity by creating media, products and experiences that embrace hidden diversity. A certified black-owned business with a social mission, Culturs focuses on “in-between” cultural populations, including multi-ethnic, multicultural, mixed-race and geographically mobile (like immigrants, refugees and Third Culture Kids) with a focus on people of color – because everyone should feel like they matter.
Fatherly

How Babies Are Traditionally Named In 8 Countries, From India To Iceland

You have to name the kid something, but how people accomplish this momentous feat largely depends on where in the world their little Carmen Sandiego is born (best guess on that one: San Diego?). In some cultures, the decision involves considerations beyond consulting lists of trendiest baby names. If you’re looking for baby name inspiration, here’s a breakdown of how babies get named around the world, some of which might make you say, “Well, for Pete’s sake!’
VI TECHNO-HUB

Accepting Reality and Holding On To Hope

Respectful Goodbyes MotivationPhoto bywww.postermywall.com. In this article, we will explore how to respectfully say goodbye to a loved one who has passed. It can be a difficult transition, as we struggle to accept reality, but it is still possible to hold on to hope. This article will provide an overview of the grieving process, as well as offer strategies for coping with the immediate aftermath of a loss. We will also discuss how to deal with the long-term effects of grief, such as loneliness and depression, and support systems that can help during difficult times. By the end of this article, you will be equipped with the tools and resources to help you through this challenging period. You will also gain a better understanding of the importance of self-care and the power of hope in moving forward.

