Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
Great works of art that have been attacked by climate protesters are innocent victims. But is there some art that deserves to be vandalized?. So we've talked before on the show about how climate change activists are targeting works of art. NPR's Neda Ulaby asked how that looks to an art critic.
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION.
These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022
The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform. These are the terms Americans searched the most. Most popular searches overall. Wordle. Election results. Betty White. Queen Elizabeth. Bob Saget. Ukraine. Mega...
'Harry and Meghan' gets harsh review
Even even newspapers critical of the monarchy didn't like the couple's approach either to telling their story in the new Netflix documentary. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have more to say about why they left the royal family. And they're saying it in a Netflix series. NPR London correspondent and royal watcher Frank Langfitt is here. Hey there, Frank.
A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots
You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That is Yoko, a cockatoo that recently participated in a research survey looking at the phenomenon of vocal mimicry in parrots - what we often refer to when we say that parrots are, quote, "talking." Over 900 pet parrots were included in the survey published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.
New York Times employees engaged in its largest newsroom work stoppage in decades
More than 1,100 members of the union representing the journalists at The New York Times walked out on their jobs yesterday. They picketed the paper's Manhattan headquarters. It was the largest newsroom work stoppage in decades, forcing editors to scramble to put out news coverage. Here's NPR's David Folkenflik. DAVID...
Pop Culture Happy Hour
Guillermo del Toro has co-written and co-directed a new take on the classic tale of Pinocchio, the little wooden boy who goes on adventures and learns valuable life lessons about the dangers of lying, laziness and disobedience. AISHA HARRIS, HOST:. Do not mistake it for the classic Disney movie or...
Chaos reigns at Twitter as Musk manages 'by whims'
Tech journalist Casey Newton says Elon Musk did not inherit a company in crisis — but after massive layoffs and upheaval the social media giant is losing money and Musk is warning of bankruptcy. Twitter's chaos could make political violence worse outside of the U.S. Twitter's former safety chief...
'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an actor with obesity as the lead
"The Whale," is a movie that tells the story of a 600-pound man estranged from his teenage daughter. The filmmakers have been criticized for not casting an obese actor in the role. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. There's already been some controversy about a film that opens today. It's called "The...
Movie Review: 'Empire of Light'
"Empire of Light" is director Sam Mendes' tribute to cinema. Actress Olivia Colman plays a slowly unraveling employee at Britain's Empire Theater in the 1980s. Cinematic nostalgia comes in all shapes and sizes this holiday season. Steven Spielberg's latest movie, "The Fabelmans," is about how he became a filmmaker. The comedy "Babylon" will soon offer a portrait of Hollywood in the Roaring '20s. And today we have "Empire Of Light," which critic Bob Mondello says is set almost entirely inside a grand old movie palace.
After 53 years, the last Boeing manufactures its last 747
ALBERT HAMMOND: (Singing) ...A westbound 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "747") LADY A: (Singing) This 747... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LOST MY HEART ON A 747") TOM PAXTON: (Singing) ...On a 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET'S GROOVE") EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) And glide like a 747 and lose... K CHAUDHARY:...
A man ran 415 circles around a roundabout, a 36-mile ultramarathon
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Tate Dobson, who ran a 36-mile ultramarathon by running 415 circles around a roundabout.
