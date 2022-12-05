You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That is Yoko, a cockatoo that recently participated in a research survey looking at the phenomenon of vocal mimicry in parrots - what we often refer to when we say that parrots are, quote, "talking." Over 900 pet parrots were included in the survey published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

