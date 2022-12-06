ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle has Arrived in Naples

Southwest Florida luxury is being redefined by its newest residential offering: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The exclusive, 128-residence Gulf Coast enclave is a Naples standout — the vision of revered developer STOCK Residences. Slated for completion in 2025, it is the quintessential coastal haven, defined by estate-like residences, penthouses,...
NAPLES, FL
eaglenews.org

Governor DeSantis’ Visit Creates Shockwaves Across Campus

“Hey hey, ho ho, DeSantis has got to go,” echoed throughout main campus as protesters made their way to Alico Arena on Nov. 6 ahead of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour stop at FGCU. FGCU’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter organized a peaceful...
WINKNEWS.com

FWC changes derelict boat program to help clean up efforts

Tired of seeing boats littered all over the place? Well, a change to a state program could help get them removed, protect our environment, and save taxpayer dollars at the same time. If you look out your car window as you head to Fort Myers Beach, you can’t miss the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fort Myers home health agency acquired

Dallas-based Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, a publicly traded home health and hospice provider, has acquired Southwest Florida Home Care Inc.’s home health agency in Fort Myers. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. This acquisition, according to a statement, increases Enhabit’s existing footprint in Florida, which now totals 22...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Santa planning a stop off in SWFL with a bus full of toys

Christmas for many SWFL children and victims of hurricane Ian just got a lot brighter thanks to the generous spirit of a part time Cape Coral resident. Frances Martin watched helplessly from her Miami home as Hurricane Ian descended upon friends and family members and her own home in Southwest Florida. “I spent 24 hours in my home in Miami with computer screens and The Weather Channel doing everything I could to keep my family informed during the hurricane and feeling so helpless to help,” she said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
austinnews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: Sip and shop at the new Pours at Publix

This week’s dining destination is the new Pours at Publix and the Publix Deli at Southwest Florida’s latest Publix at Naples Towne Centre in East Naples. The store opened Dec. 1. This new store is located at the former Lucky’s Market location and it’s one of only five...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property

Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park. The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and...
ESTERO, FL
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy