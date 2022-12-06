Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
Destin Log
Hurricane Ian: Business, tech titans cut deal for most expensive home in Sanibel history
Hurricane Ian isn't scaring away some home buyers. In fact, Sanibel just set a record for the biggest recorded sale ever, with Storm Smart founder Brian Rist's purchase of a $11.7 million house with his wife, Kim. And:Breaking Ground newsletter: One Realtor, 2 weeks, 3 houses, $127M including biggest sale...
Florida Weekly
The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle has Arrived in Naples
Southwest Florida luxury is being redefined by its newest residential offering: The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The exclusive, 128-residence Gulf Coast enclave is a Naples standout — the vision of revered developer STOCK Residences. Slated for completion in 2025, it is the quintessential coastal haven, defined by estate-like residences, penthouses,...
usf.edu
A bill would provide tax relief for property owners impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would allow property-tax refunds based...
businessobserverfl.com
Former NY Stock Exchange CEO's wealth management firm opens first Florida office
A financial advisory believes what it considers a different approach to wealth management, operated by a team of industry veterans with packed resumes, will be enough to compete on busy Naples’ Fifth Avenue South. The firm, Transcend Capital Advisors, opened an office at 821 Fifth Ave. S., at the...
eaglenews.org
Governor DeSantis’ Visit Creates Shockwaves Across Campus
“Hey hey, ho ho, DeSantis has got to go,” echoed throughout main campus as protesters made their way to Alico Arena on Nov. 6 ahead of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour stop at FGCU. FGCU’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter organized a peaceful...
WINKNEWS.com
FWC changes derelict boat program to help clean up efforts
Tired of seeing boats littered all over the place? Well, a change to a state program could help get them removed, protect our environment, and save taxpayer dollars at the same time. If you look out your car window as you head to Fort Myers Beach, you can’t miss the...
Water quality results from after Hurricane Ian
Fox 4 has reports on water quality test results in Southwest Florida in the month after Hurricane Ian.
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers home health agency acquired
Dallas-based Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, a publicly traded home health and hospice provider, has acquired Southwest Florida Home Care Inc.’s home health agency in Fort Myers. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. This acquisition, according to a statement, increases Enhabit’s existing footprint in Florida, which now totals 22...
Florida Weekly
Santa planning a stop off in SWFL with a bus full of toys
Christmas for many SWFL children and victims of hurricane Ian just got a lot brighter thanks to the generous spirit of a part time Cape Coral resident. Frances Martin watched helplessly from her Miami home as Hurricane Ian descended upon friends and family members and her own home in Southwest Florida. “I spent 24 hours in my home in Miami with computer screens and The Weather Channel doing everything I could to keep my family informed during the hurricane and feeling so helpless to help,” she said.
austinnews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
santivachronicle.com
Just Listed Properties on Sanibel, Captiva
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/30/22 to 12/6/22.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Sip and shop at the new Pours at Publix
This week’s dining destination is the new Pours at Publix and the Publix Deli at Southwest Florida’s latest Publix at Naples Towne Centre in East Naples. The store opened Dec. 1. This new store is located at the former Lucky’s Market location and it’s one of only five...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property
Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park. The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and...
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SWFL businesses struggling to replace signs after Ian
If you’ve driven around Southwest Florida lately, you’ve surely noticed the number of businesses without signage. Some businesses report customers are unable to find them because of their missing signs, and getting the signs replaced is not an easy process. A drive along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers...
Concerns loom over reopening Sanibel Causeway next month
SANIBEL, Fla. — Some contractors and residents are questioning whether Sanibel Island is ready to reopen next month. The city announced the Sanibel Causeway is slated to open to everyone on Monday, January 2, one day after toll operations in Lee County resume. “I really think it’ll bring over...
Grammy award-winning singers bring 'hope' to free Fort Myers event
Two major Grammy-award winning singers are coming to Southwest Florida this weekend, and you can see them for free.
Final days for Hurricane Ian debris pickup in Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers says the last day for Hurricane Ian debris removal is December 11th. The city plans to get back to regular sanitation operations by December 19th.
