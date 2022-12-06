ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ring Magazine

New Faces: Keyshawn Davis

Height/ Reach: 5-foot-9 (175 cm)/ 70 in. (178 cm) Pro record: 6-0 (5 knockouts) Trainer: Brian McIntyre, Red Spikes and Esau Dieguez. Best night of pro career and why: Davis became the first to stop gritty Mexican Jose Zaragoza and feels this performance greatly advanced his career. “I would say...
The Ring Magazine

Fight Night Program – Week of December 8-14

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
The Ring Magazine

Brad Goodman: Top Rank is confident Luis Lopez can beat Josh Warrington

Luis Lopez has come a long way from fighting on obscure cards. He is one win away from fulfilling his goal of winning a world title. Lopez will challenge IBF featherweight titleholder Josh Warrington, Saturday night, at First Direct Arena, in Warrington’s hometown of Leeds, England. The 12-round bout will stream live on DAZN (1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT).

