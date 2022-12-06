Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 years
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Indiana
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?
WCPO
He was cut from his 8th grade basketball team. Now he's a forward for the UC Bearcats.
CINCINNATI — A jump shot in practice looks easy to Cincinnati forward Kalu Ezikpe, despite first picking up the game much later than his peers in middle school. Basketball did not always look natural as Ezikpe was cut from his 8th grade team. “I was upset, I went back...
Luke Kandra goes in-depth on his decision to transfer to Cincinnati
On Thursday former Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra announced his intention to transfer to Cincinnati and become the first commitment for the Bearcats in the Scott Satterfield era. Following his commitment to Cincinnati, Bearcat Journal spoke with Kandra about his decision to come home and play for the Bearcats. Here...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Football Offers Pair Of Four-Star Talents; Multiple Weekend Visits Lined Up
The recruiting train is rolling for the Bearcats' new regime.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State assistant to be retained on Cincinnati coaching staff following hiring of Scott Satterfield, per report
There were some changes expected to be made to the Cincinnati coaching staff now that Scott Satterfield is the head coach. Luckily for one assistant that isn’t going to be the case. Kerry Coombs has some history with the NFL as well as multiple jobs in the college football...
Cincinnati Football: 3-star Jayden Davis decommits from Louisville after Bearcats visit
Jayden Davis, 2023 3-star defensive back, decommitted from Louisville last night and is expected to consider the Bearcats after having a recent visit with defensive coordinator Bryan Brown. The senior safety received an offer from Cincinnati on Tuesday then met with Brown and Bearcats new linebackers coach Derek Nicholson the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
Top-10 2024 Quarterback Places UC Among Final Schools
The dual-threat talent could be a nice weapon for Scott Satterfield.
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
wvxu.org
A bobcat in Redhawk territory? Why Miami says that's a good thing
A Miami University biology professor and his students were surprised as they played back footage from a trail camera last month. They're studying the deer population in Miami's 1,000-acre preserve system and expected to see what white-tailed deer there are eating. Instead, they watched as a bobcat tiptoed across a log, paused to glance about, then carried on its way.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
Fox 19
New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
WLWT 5
Pedestrian reportedly struck by Bobcat on Clough Chase Drive in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Pedestrian reportedly struck by a Bobcat on Clough Chase Drive in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
