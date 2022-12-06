Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman
When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday
The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store
What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
Our CRAZY Late-Night HOLIDAY PARTY! – Brooke and Jeffrey
We had our annual holiday dinner together as a show last night and let's just say, beverages were consumed, code names were given, and Brooke made a lot of hooting noises. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Psycho Steve and the Mayo Kids (#8 Phone Tap of 2022) – Brooke & Jeffrey
We call an art museum worker whose boss is out of town, to confirm some details for the huge motocross stunt we’ve planned in the sculpture garden that she has no idea about!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00...
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
Iowa Based Maker of Blue Bunny Ice Cream Sold to Italian Firm
When you talk about ice cream in Iowa, talk will no doubt turn to Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, Iowa. The home of Blue Bunny ice cream and many other delicious treats. Yesterday, the company's CEO announced that he had sold the company in an effort to protect its future.
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night
UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
University of Sioux Falls Names New Head Football Coach
The University of Sioux Falls has been looking for a replacement for Jon Anderson their recently departed head coach and now they have found their guy. USF will name Jim Glogowski as their new head coach according to Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader. Glogowski comes over from Minnesota State...
SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier Wins Coach of the Year Honor
South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier has been awarded one of the top honors for coaches in the country. On Thursday, Stiegelmeier was named the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award winner as the top coach in the FCS ranks. Here is the complete release from the SDSU Athletic Department...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0