Watch: Rudy Gobert and Malik Beasley go face-to-face after last-second score
Gobert's garbage time layup did not sit well in his return to Utah.
Minnesota Golden Gophers Announce Extension for P.J. Fleck
Things have been up for the Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program since the arrival of coach P.J. Fleck in the 2017 season. Now, the school is rewarding the coach with a long-term contract extension. Per a release at ESPN.com, Fleck has signed an extension as the Head Coach of the...
