Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Work begins on intersection improvements

COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Irmo graduate, Gamecock defensive back named SEC All-Freshman

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori as been named to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team, quite the honor for the Irmo product to be honored by those coaches who have seen plenty of game video of #21. A 6-4, 218-pounder from Irmo, Emmanwori started 11...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead

ORANGEBURG, SC
WRAL

FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina

The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lugoff man wins big $375,000 jackpot

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lugoff turned his good fortune into great success when he turned a $15 winning lottery ticket into a $375,000 jackpot. The unidentified winner cashed in his original prize at the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff and decided to use his earnings to buy another scratch-off, which got him a $375,000 top prize.
LUGOFF, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington

Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
LEXINGTON, SC
WJCL

Williams signs with South Carolina State University

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC

