Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
WIS-TV
Work begins on intersection improvements
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WLTX.com
Irmo graduate, Gamecock defensive back named SEC All-Freshman
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori as been named to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team, quite the honor for the Irmo product to be honored by those coaches who have seen plenty of game video of #21. A 6-4, 218-pounder from Irmo, Emmanwori started 11...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. USC coach Dawn Staley reacts to Brittney Griner release. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
FOX Carolina
South Carolina women’s basketball inspires the next generation of hoopers
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC’s women’s basketball team is doing more than taking home championship trophies. They’re also winning the hearts of young women around the Upstate. The Gamecocks inspired young Riley Stack. As a little kid, she used to go to South Carolina youth sports...
WRAL
FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina
The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
Bethune bridge renamed after a former town judge, county magistrate
BETHUNE, S.C. — Driving into Bethune down Highway 1, drivers have seen many changes as the bridge has undergone repairs for years. Now, the bridge has a new name to honor lifelong resident Ted Davis. "This whole thing was totally unexpected, and I was shocked," Ted Davis said. Family...
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
WLTX.com
SC State president: Gun that caused lockdown was ROTC 'dummy weapon'
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The gun that led to a lockdown on the South Carolina State University campus on Thursday turned out to be made of wood - and an important part of one campus organization. A spokesperson for S.C. State said that the university went into lockdown around 10:45...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Stepp receives Matthew J. Perry Civility Award from Richland County Bar Association
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Bobby Stepp, a member of Robinson Gray law firm, has received the Honorable Matthew J. Perry Civility Award, given annually by the Richland County Bar in honor of the distinguished federal judge. He received the award at the county bar’s annual meeting and Christmas party at...
Possible shots fired near Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is investigating after a report of shots fired near an electricity plant in South Carolina. Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. The station is located in...
abccolumbia.com
Lugoff man wins big $375,000 jackpot
LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)— A man from Lugoff turned his good fortune into great success when he turned a $15 winning lottery ticket into a $375,000 jackpot. The unidentified winner cashed in his original prize at the S M Mart on Highway 1 in Lugoff and decided to use his earnings to buy another scratch-off, which got him a $375,000 top prize.
WIS-TV
Soda City Spotlight: Chicken and Waffles with Ken Walker
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way WIS highlights all of the amazing places you can check out right in our backyard. Today WIS checked in with local vlogger and influencer, Ken Walker who shared his top spots for Chicken and Waffles. Top spots:. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen...
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
Lexington County Chronicle
Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington
Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
WJCL
Williams signs with South Carolina State University
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has released the name of an inmate found dead Wednesday at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the body was discovered at Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Columbia, SC on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Program that aims to bring more black male teachers in SC classrooms receives $90,000 grant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'Call Me Mister' program at South Carolina State University (SCSU) has been working to empower the next generation of Black male teachers. The program, began over 20 years ago at Clemson University. According to Clemson, African American men make up 2 percent of the teachers...
Comments / 0