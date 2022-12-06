Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Americans are counting on restaurants for their holiday meals, a new study finds
More than 3 of every 4 consumers (77%) plan to ease their year-end stress by relying on restaurants to provide at least a portion of their holiday meals, according to new data from the National Restaurant Association. The influence of convenience is evident in the findings on how consumers will...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Jason Himber is promoted to CEO of Mina Group
Mina Group President Jason Himber has been promoted to the role of CEO, the company announced Thursday. Himber has been with the multiconcept group since 2021, with increasing responsibilities that have included operations, real estate, construction, business development and marketing, the company said. “When Jason joined the company last year,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why companies should, or should not, franchise their business
This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features Gary Occhiogrosso the founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, who talks about the opportunities and challenges involved in franchising. Occhiogrosso has been involved in the business for a long time and we talk about his history, first as...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken goes on a flavor journey
The Bottom Line: Consumer spending continues to grow this holiday season, but it’s slowing, and businesses are more cautious, large banks told investors this week. Franchise brands push growth even as the market gets tougher. Margins are thinning and lending is tightening. But franchise brands continue to push growth,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
MTY Food Group completes its acquisition of Wetzel’s Pretzels
MTY Food Group has completed its latest push into the U.S. The Montreal-based operator of dozens of restaurant chains on Thursday said it completed its $207 million acquisition of Wetzel’s Pretzels from CenterOak Partners. In so doing, the owner of brands like Papa Murphy’s, Pinkberry and Cold Stone Creamery...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chili’s streamlined menu upsets some chicken tender fans
Chili’s Grill & Bar is catching heat from some customers after it removed a longtime fried chicken dish from its menu. The chain in October said it was dropping its Original Chicken Crispers, which featured a unique tempura batter and a softer bite than traditional tenders. Two other Crisper varieties—Crispy and Honey Chipotle—remain on the menu.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Franchise brands push growth even as the market gets tougher
After 25 years with few changes to the menu, the chicken chain is exploring unique flavor frontiers for its relatively new chicken sandwich. How is the economy faring? That depends on your perspective. The Bottom Line: Consumer spending continues to grow this holiday season, but it’s slowing, and businesses are...
Comments / 0