New York City, NY

NYC could ease its 20% delivery fee cap

New York City could loosen its limits on the fees third-party delivery companies charge restaurants. Under a bill sponsored by 17 New York City Council members, providers would be able to charge restaurants more than they’re currently allowed to for things like marketing and promotions. Restaurants could opt in to the additional fees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How will automated makelines impact Sweetgreen’s growth?

Sweetgreen is poised to move forward with a number of store formats, including two restaurants with automated makelines that will open next year. But the 176-unit chain isn’t putting pedal to the metal on growth. Instead, the plan is to hold growth at more consistent levels over the next...
WASHINGTON STATE
Jason Himber is promoted to CEO of Mina Group

Mina Group President Jason Himber has been promoted to the role of CEO, the company announced Thursday. Himber has been with the multiconcept group since 2021, with increasing responsibilities that have included operations, real estate, construction, business development and marketing, the company said. “When Jason joined the company last year,...
Why companies should, or should not, franchise their business

This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features Gary Occhiogrosso the founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, who talks about the opportunities and challenges involved in franchising. Occhiogrosso has been involved in the business for a long time and we talk about his history, first as...
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken goes on a flavor journey

The Bottom Line: Consumer spending continues to grow this holiday season, but it’s slowing, and businesses are more cautious, large banks told investors this week. Franchise brands push growth even as the market gets tougher. Margins are thinning and lending is tightening. But franchise brands continue to push growth,...
Chili’s streamlined menu upsets some chicken tender fans

Chili’s Grill & Bar is catching heat from some customers after it removed a longtime fried chicken dish from its menu. The chain in October said it was dropping its Original Chicken Crispers, which featured a unique tempura batter and a softer bite than traditional tenders. Two other Crisper varieties—Crispy and Honey Chipotle—remain on the menu.

