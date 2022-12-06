Read full article on original website
Related
cityofmarion.org
2022 Housing Needs Analysis Now Available
Marion’s population continues to grow, but what types of housing are necessary to accommodate the growth? Maxfield Research and Consulting, LLC completed the Marion Housing Needs Analysis in September to answer that question. The study analyzed demographic/ economic data and housing market conditions for Marion. The finished report provides...
cityofmarion.org
RecAssist Program Available to Residents with Financial Need
The Marion Parks and Recreation Department has updated its financial assistance program. The program is available to Marion residents with financial needs. To qualify for a reduced program fee, the individual or family must meet the annual income supplied by the federal poverty guidelines. Eligible family members include:. Adults and...
Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst
Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' extreme west side and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County residents speak against proposed Windham Village plans
Johnson County residents of Windham spoke out against a proposed plan on Thursday at the Board of Supervisors meeting that would set a village boundary for Windham Village. Residents requested the area be left in its current state. The plan would establish Windham — about 14 miles from Iowa City...
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
KCRG.com
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
KCCI.com
Hawkeyes ride huge third quarter to Cy-Hawk win
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Whatever Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said at halftime, it worked. No. 16 Iowa rallied from a 5-point deficit to beat No. 10 ISU 70-57 Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has now defeated its in-state rival six out of the last seven years. This content...
cityofmarion.org
Marion Fire Department Responds to Residential Garage Fire
At 7:51 a.m. today, Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 2281 Agate Street for a fire in the residence. Fire crews were alerted that residents were evacuating but needed assistance. Crews arrived on scene and assisted with evacuation of the residents while coordinating a fire attack. A small fire was...
KCRG.com
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street. Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway...
saturdaytradition.com
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report
A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
Jack Campbell Wins Butkus Award
Iowa Senior 1st-Ever Hawkeye Named Nation's Top Linebacker
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
Comments / 0